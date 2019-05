Selmu Blair je slomila bolest: 'Sin (7) je pobjegao od mene'

There is nothing I won’t do. for time with this one. The surprise of my life. The biggest hyperviligance I have ever known.and then you find a way to adapt and function. I may never be the best mother but I am here for as much as I can and I can’t stop smiling. I know it makes me #lucky. This #moment. Dropping me off for an appointment . This is life. Thank you. And to everyone without kids... you have the right idea too!! 😂😂 💓 #lovetheoneyourewith

A post shared by Selma Blair (@selmablair) on Apr 18, 2019 at 6:23am PDT