Sin pjevača Grangera Smitha se utopio u obiteljskom bazenu
Popularni pjevač Granger Smith i njegova supruga Amber u dubokoj tuzi objavili su kako je njihov sin River preminuo. Donirat će njegove organe
Counrty pjevač, Granger Smith (39), sa svojim pratiteljima na društvenim mrežama podijelio je tužnu vijest. Preminuo je njegov trogodišnji sin. Njegov najmlađi sin, River Kelly, utopio se u bazenu obiteljske kuće. Liječnici su uložili velik napor da mu spase život, no nisu uspjeli.
I have to deliver unthinkable news. We’ve lost our youngest son, River Kelly Smith. Following a tragic accident, and despite doctor’s best efforts, he was unable to be revived. Amber and I made the decision to say our last goodbyes and donate his organs so that other children will be given a second chance at life. Our family is devastated and heartbroken, but we take solace in knowing he is with his Heavenly Father. Riv was special. Everyone that met him knew that immediately. The joy he brought to our lives cannot be expressed and his light will be forever in our hearts. If there are words to say more, I cannot find them in this moment. Love the ones close to you. There has never been a more difficult moment for us than this. . . In lieu of flowers or gifts, please send donations to Dell Children’s Medical Center in River’s name. The doctors, nurses and staff have been incredible.
- Naša je obitelj shrvana i srca su nam slomljena, jedino što nas tješi je da je River sada s Bogom. Bio je to poseban dječak, svi koji su ga upoznali znali su to na prvu. Radost koju je donio u naše živote teško je opisati, njegovo će svjetlo zauvijek ostati u našim srcima. Ako i postoji nešto više što bih trebao reći u ovom trenutku, ja te riječi ne mogu pronaći. Volite svoje bližnje. Ovo su za nas najteži životni trenuci - napisao je Granger Smith na svom Instagram profilu.
Obitelj je zamolila sve one koji su mislili poslati cvijeće da novac doniraju bolnici Dell Children's Center u Riverovo ime.
Pjevač je otac i petogodišnjem sinu Lincolnu Monarchu i sedmogodišnjoj kćeri London. I njegova supruga Amber oglasila se na društvenim mrežama.
Nothing can prepare a mother to deliver this kind of news. We’ve lost our youngest son, River Kelly Smith. Following a tragic accident, and despite doctor’s best efforts, he was unable to be revived. Granger and I made the decision to say our last goodbyes and donate his organs so that other children will be given a second chance at life. Our family is devastated and heartbroken, but we take solace in knowing he is with his Heavenly Father. Riv was special. Everyone that met him knew that immediately. The joy he brought to our lives cannot be expressed and his light will be forever in our hearts. If there are words to say more, we cannot find them in this moment. Love the ones close to you. There has never been a more difficult moment for us than this. . . In lieu of flowers or gifts, please send donations to Dell Children’s Medical Center in River’s name. The doctors, nurses and staff have been incredible.
- Jednu majku ništa ne može pripremiti na ovakvu vijest - napisala je Amber.
Smith i supruga odlučili su kako će Riverove organe donirati kako bi nekom drugom djetetu spasili život.
Kakvi su to roditelji koji ne paze na dijete