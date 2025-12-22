Obavijesti

Šljokice, dekolte, mini haljinica: Ovako izgleda blagdanska Lille

Popularna pjevačica Lidija Bačić prije par godina fotografirala se za blagdansko izdanje našeg tjednika Cafe. U šljokicama, kombinacijama s dubokim dekolteom i mini haljinici oduševila je mnoge. Prije nekoliko godina očarala je i plavoj haljini, također u blagdanskom raspoloženju
Zagreb: Pjeva?ica Lidija Ba?i?
Foto Petar Glebov/PIXSELL
1/36
Foto: Petar Glebov/PIXSELL
