Šljokice, dekolte, mini haljinica: Ovako izgleda blagdanska Lille
Popularna pjevačica Lidija Bačić prije par godina fotografirala se za blagdansko izdanje našeg tjednika Cafe. U šljokicama, kombinacijama s dubokim dekolteom i mini haljinici oduševila je mnoge. Prije nekoliko godina očarala je i plavoj haljini, također u blagdanskom raspoloženju
Foto Petar Glebov/PIXSELL
