Spice Girls rasprodale turneju: Zakazale su četiri nove gaže...

We’ve designed these official Spice Girls charity tees, hoodies and sweatshirts for our #IWANNABEASPICEGIRL campaign! 100% of the proceeds support amazing charities trying to tackle women’s issues via Comic Relief’s Gender Justice initiative. Available for 3 weeks only! THANK YOU - Emma, Geri,Mel B & Mel https://represent.com/spicegirls

A post shared by emmaleebunton (@emmaleebunton) on Nov 11, 2018 at 1:55am PST