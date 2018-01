Sylvester Stallone ima zgodnu kćer: Objavila je 'vrući' video

Its finally here!! ❤️THANK YOU @thelovemagazine for allowing me to be a part of this incredible shoot for the 2nd year in a row! Such an honor!! LINK IN BIO for the full video💋🌹🌶 @kegrand @philpoynter @sallylyndley @alice___lane @benskervin @bitton @twodadstwokids #STAYSTRONG

A post shared by Sistine (@sistinestallone) on Jan 5, 2018 at 10:12am PST