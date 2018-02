Tata Bena Afflecka: Hollywood je kriv za razvod i alkoholizam

@EmmanueldeMerode is a defender of wildlife in #Congo #DRC and a personal hero of mine. He and Virunga’s fearless Rangers are protecting the majestic gorillas, Africa’s first National Park @virunganationalpark, and the people who live around it from continued threat of oil exploration and armed militia groups. @easterncongo

