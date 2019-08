'The Rock' u blockbusterima zarađuje po 25 milijuna dolara

Just wrapped JUNGLE CRUISE, for DISNEY and had to shift major gears and to start filming season 5 of BALLERS for HBO. This series has been a helluva learning curve to produce and star in — but what will always matter most is you guys making us HBO’s #1 highest rated 30min show for years now. THANK YOU for rockin’ with us. I loved every minute of playing this character, “Spencer Strasmore” because we’re exactly one in the same. We look you directly in the eyes when we shake your hand. If we give our word to get something done - it gets done. If you cross us, we rip your jugular out. And there’s no problem that tequila (and maybe a few pills) can’t help fix 😈🥃 #ballers #season5 #hbo #RoyceDa65

