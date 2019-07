Thor pokazao vilu vrijednu 117 mil. kuna: Ima olimpijski bazen

Had a big empty wall that needed some love and was beyond thankful to have one of my favourite artists @otishopecarey help out!Darrundang Gaagal (Thanking The Ocean). Artist Otis Hope Carey, painted this mural which focuses on representational imagery of the ceremonial dancing of the Gumbaynggirr people, weaved together with traditional forms in thanks to their totemic spiritual emblem ‘GAAGAL’ (Ocean). Long shifting black lines ripple across the wall demonstrating the power and energy emanating from dancing feet stomping into the ground. Blue circular line work is painted over the top throughout the composition in reference to the Ocean in an act of thanks for its healing powers and all that is received from it. In this piece, Otis utilises traditional symbols and imagery in grandiose scale in a display of contemporary practice and thought 🤙🙏

