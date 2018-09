Udala se bivša žena Charlieja Sheena: Glumac nije htio doći

I don’t think we’ve ever had a wedding dress create more split opinions than the dress we just did for Denise Richards! Here’s our thought: we work for the bride/client. As long as they’re in love with the design, we feel we’ve done our job. Unless you’ve paid for it or are the one wearing it you don’t have to worry about it! We are thrilled that Denise felt beautiful on her special day and love how the dress 100% fit her personality and the setting. We look forward to working with any of you and creating the dress of your dreams no matter what anyone else thinks! XOXO #markzunino #markzuninobridal #markzuninobride #markzuninoatelier #markzuninocouture #deniserichards #aaronphypers #dropdeadgorgeous #wildthings #realhousewivesofbeverlyhills #rhobh #jamesbond #theworldisnotenough

