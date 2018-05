Uglednog njujorškog odvjetnika su žene prozvale Weinsteinom

One year ago today, I met a gentleman at the Climate March who walked with me for almost two hours as I fell behind the people who shoved with sharp elbows to get to the front. He was kind, generous, affable, and asked questions about my little brother who was in Iraq, my activism work, my daughter, my relationship...he talked about his political beliefs and his family, but mostly...HE LISTENED. He was a man whose integrity shone brightly. He didn't care about cameras. He didn't care about being up front. He cared about this country and the people in it. I didn't know who he was then, but I sure do now. So thrilled for his success, this is a truly authentic man, who didn't grandstand, he just cared. I can see why people love him so much. I did. When you have true power, light and you are a real leader, there is no need to push...people will come to you. He had that in abundance. #FeelTheBern #GoBernieGo 🇺🇸❤️

A post shared by Michelle Manning Barish (@mmanningbarish) on Sep 20, 2015 at 10:50pm PDT