Ovogodišnju ceremoniju prvi će put voditi komičar Nate Bargatze. Apsolutni favorit večeri je hvaljeni triler Severance streaming-servisa Apple TV+ koji je prikupio čak 27 nominacija
POPIS NOMINACIJA 2025.
Večeras je dodjela nagrada Emmy. Jedna serija ima čak 27 nominacija. Tko su vaši favoriti?
Večeras je 77. dodjela prestižnih televizijskih nagrada Emmy, koja se održava večeras u Los Angelesu. Uoči svečane ceremonije donosimo potpuni popis nominiranih u glavnim kategorijama.
Popis nominacija za Emmy 2025.
Najbolja dramska serija
- Andor
- The Diplomat
- The Last of Us
- Paradise
- The Pitt
- Severance
- Slow Horses
- The White Lotus
Najbolja humoristična serija
- Abbott Elementary
- The Bear
- Hacks
- Nobody Wants This
- Only Murders in the Building
- Shrinking
- The Studio
- What We Do in the Shadows
Najbolja ograničena ili antologijska serija
- Adolescence
- Black Mirror
- Dying for Sex
- Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
- The Penguin
Najbolji televizijski film
- Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy
- The Gorge
- Mountainhead
- Nonnas
- Rebel Ridge
Najbolji reality natjecateljski program
- The Amazing Race
- RuPaul’s Drag Race
- Survivor
- Top Chef
- The Traitors
Najbolja talk-show serija
- The Daily Show
- Jimmy Kimmel Live!
- The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
Najbolja scenaristička varijete serija
- Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
- Saturday Night Live
Najbolji glumac u dramskoj seriji
- Sterling K. Brown, Paradise
- Gary Oldman, Slow Horses
- Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us
- Adam Scott, Severance
- Noah Wyle, The Pitt
Najbolja glumica u dramskoj seriji
- Kathy Bates, Matlock
- Sharon Horgan, Bad Sisters
- Britt Lower, Severance
- Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us
- Keri Russell, The Diplomat
Najbolji sporedni glumac u dramskoj seriji
- Zach Cherry, Severance
- Walton Goggins, The White Lotus
- Jason Isaacs, The White Lotus
- James Marsden, Paradise
- Sam Rockwell, The White Lotus
- Tramell Tillman, Severance
- John Turturro, Severance
Najbolja sporedna glumica u dramskoj seriji
- Patricia Arquette, Severance
- Carrie Coon, The White Lotus
- Katherine LaNasa, The Pitt
- Julianne Nicholson, Paradise
- Parker Posey, The White Lotus
- Natasha Rothwell, The White Lotus
- Aimee Lou Wood, The White Lotus
Najbolji glumac u ograničenoj ili antologijskoj seriji ili filmu
- Colin Farrell, The Penguin
- Stephen Graham, Adolescence
- Jake Gyllenhaal, Presumed Innocent
- Brian Tyree Henry, Dope Thief
- Cooper Koch, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
Najbolja glumica u ograničenoj ili antologijskoj seriji ili filmu
- Cate Blanchett, Disclaimer
- Meghann Fahy, Sirens
- Rashida Jones, Black Mirror
- Cristin Milioti, The Penguin
- Michelle Williams, Dying for Sex
Najbolji glumac u humorističnoj seriji
- Adam Brody, Nobody Wants This
- Seth Rogen, The Studio
- Jason Segel, Shrinking
- Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
- Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
Najbolja glumica u humorističnoj seriji
- Uzo Aduba, The Residence
- Kristen Bell, Nobody Wants This
- Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
- Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
- Jean Smart, Hacks
Najbolji sporedni glumac u humorističnoj seriji
- Ike Barinholtz, The Studio
- Colman Domingo, The Four Seasons
- Harrison Ford, Shrinking
- Jeff Hiller, Somebody Somewhere
- Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear
- Michael Urie, Shrinking
- Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live
Najbolja sporedna glumica u humorističnoj seriji
- Liza Colón-Zayas, The Bear
- Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
- Kathryn Hahn, The Studio
- Janelle James, Abbott Elementary
- Catherine O’Hara, The Studio
- Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary
- Jessica Williams, Shrinking
