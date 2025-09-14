Obavijesti

POPIS NOMINACIJA 2025.

Večeras je dodjela nagrada Emmy. Jedna serija ima čak 27 nominacija. Tko su vaši favoriti?

Foto: MARIO ANZUONI/REUTERS/ Doug Peters/PRESS ASSOCIATION

Ovogodišnju ceremoniju prvi će put voditi komičar Nate Bargatze. Apsolutni favorit večeri je hvaljeni triler Severance streaming-servisa Apple TV+ koji je prikupio čak 27 nominacija

Večeras je 77. dodjela prestižnih televizijskih nagrada Emmy, koja se održava večeras u Los Angelesu. Uoči svečane ceremonije donosimo potpuni popis nominiranih u glavnim kategorijama.

Popis nominacija za Emmy 2025.

Najbolja dramska serija

  • Andor
  • The Diplomat
  • The Last of Us
  • Paradise
  • The Pitt
  • Severance
  • Slow Horses
  • The White Lotus

Najbolja humoristična serija

  • Abbott Elementary
  • The Bear
  • Hacks
  • Nobody Wants This
  • Only Murders in the Building
  • Shrinking
  • The Studio
  • What We Do in the Shadows

Najbolja ograničena ili antologijska serija

  • Adolescence
  • Black Mirror
  • Dying for Sex
  • Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
  • The Penguin

Najbolji televizijski film

  • Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy
  • The Gorge
  • Mountainhead
  • Nonnas
  • Rebel Ridge

Najbolji reality natjecateljski program

  • The Amazing Race
  • RuPaul’s Drag Race
  • Survivor
  • Top Chef
  • The Traitors

Najbolja talk-show serija

  • The Daily Show
  • Jimmy Kimmel Live!
  • The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

Najbolja scenaristička varijete serija

  • Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
  • Saturday Night Live

Najbolji glumac u dramskoj seriji

  • Sterling K. Brown, Paradise
  • Gary Oldman, Slow Horses
  • Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us
  • Adam Scott, Severance
  • Noah Wyle, The Pitt

Najbolja glumica u dramskoj seriji

  • Kathy Bates, Matlock
  • Sharon Horgan, Bad Sisters
  • Britt Lower, Severance
  • Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us
  • Keri Russell, The Diplomat

Najbolji sporedni glumac u dramskoj seriji

  • Zach Cherry, Severance
  • Walton Goggins, The White Lotus
  • Jason Isaacs, The White Lotus
  • James Marsden, Paradise
  • Sam Rockwell, The White Lotus
  • Tramell Tillman, Severance
  • John Turturro, Severance

Najbolja sporedna glumica u dramskoj seriji

  • Patricia Arquette, Severance
  • Carrie Coon, The White Lotus
  • Katherine LaNasa, The Pitt
  • Julianne Nicholson, Paradise
  • Parker Posey, The White Lotus
  • Natasha Rothwell, The White Lotus
  • Aimee Lou Wood, The White Lotus

Najbolji glumac u ograničenoj ili antologijskoj seriji ili filmu

  • Colin Farrell, The Penguin
  • Stephen Graham, Adolescence
  • Jake Gyllenhaal, Presumed Innocent
  • Brian Tyree Henry, Dope Thief
  • Cooper Koch, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story

Najbolja glumica u ograničenoj ili antologijskoj seriji ili filmu

  • Cate Blanchett, Disclaimer
  • Meghann Fahy, Sirens
  • Rashida Jones, Black Mirror
  • Cristin Milioti, The Penguin
  • Michelle Williams, Dying for Sex

Najbolji glumac u humorističnoj seriji

  • Adam Brody, Nobody Wants This
  • Seth Rogen, The Studio
  • Jason Segel, Shrinking
  • Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
  • Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Najbolja glumica u humorističnoj seriji

  • Uzo Aduba, The Residence
  • Kristen Bell, Nobody Wants This
  • Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
  • Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
  • Jean Smart, Hacks

Najbolji sporedni glumac u humorističnoj seriji

  • Ike Barinholtz, The Studio
  • Colman Domingo, The Four Seasons
  • Harrison Ford, Shrinking
  • Jeff Hiller, Somebody Somewhere
  • Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear
  • Michael Urie, Shrinking
  • Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live

Najbolja sporedna glumica u humorističnoj seriji

  • Liza Colón-Zayas, The Bear
  • Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
  • Kathryn Hahn, The Studio
  • Janelle James, Abbott Elementary
  • Catherine O’Hara, The Studio
  • Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary
  • Jessica Williams, Shrinking

