William se prisjetio boli nakon smrti majke: Bilo je neizdrživo

When you are bereaved at a young age, you feel pain like no other pain — and you know that in your life it’s going to be very difficult to come across something that is going to be an even worse pain than that. Watch The Duke of Cambridge join @England Manager Gareth Southgate and footballers Peter Crouch, Thierry Henry, Danny Rose and Jermaine Jenas to tackle the importance of talking about men’s mental health on #ARoyalTeamTalk, presented by Dan Walker on @BBCOne at 22.30 on Sunday 19 May.

