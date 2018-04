Za Trumpa se udala u Diorovoj vjenčanici od 610 tisuća kuna

Melania Trump. 48 years today. She’s the current First Lady of the United States and wife of the 45th U.S. President Donald Trump. She was born in Novo Mesto, and grew up in Sevnica, in the Lower Sava Valley, SR Slovenia.She worked as a fashion model for agencies in Milan and Paris, later moving to New York City in 1996.Her modeling career was associated with Irene Marie Models and Trump Model Management.In 2001, she became a permanent resident of the United States. She married Donald Trump in 2005 and obtained U.S. citizenship in 2006.She is the first naturalized U.S. citizen to become First Lady of the United States. #bday #melaniatrump #madeinslovenia🇸🇮

