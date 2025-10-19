Obavijesti

Galerija

Komentari 8
HAJDUK POKORIO ALDO DROSINU

FOTO Najbolji trenuci iz Pule: Magija Šege, Rebić kao navijen, Pukštas letio po cijelom terenu

ISTRA - HAJDUK 0-3 Splićani su u Puli odigrali možda i najbolju utakmicu ove sezone što se tiče same igre, kombinatorike, pozicioniranja... Gonzalo Garcia vratio se u bivši dom, a do pobjede ga je vodio trio koji je zasluženo pobrao lovorike. Pogledajte najbolje trenutke s utakmice Istre i Hajduka
FOTO Najbolji trenuci iz Pule: Magija Šege, Rebić kao navijen, Pukštas letio po cijelom terenu
Foto Saša Miljević/PIXSELL
1/53
Foto: Saša Miljević/PIXSELL
Komentari 8

OSTALO

24sata logo

24sata © 2025