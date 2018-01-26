Frka oko seksi golferice: Prvi put je žena najavljivala igrače
Pa ona ima više selfieja nego 'birdieja', raspravljali su zaljubljenici u golf odluku da Paige Spiranac bude prva žena koja će najavljivati igrače uoči turnira, nakon što je to 40 godina radio - muškarac
Golf je jedan od rijetkih sportova koji se drži svojih korijena, pravila igre, odijevanja i ponašanja nisu se mijenjala sto godina, a odluka da igrače uoči prestižnog Omega Mastersa u Dubaiju predstavlja žena, nije dobro prošla među pobornicima tradicije.
- Pa ona ima više selfieja nego 'birdieja' - komentirali su izbor atraktivne američke golferice Paige Spiranac (24), koja je u Dubaiju predstavljala igrače, a zamijenila je Ivora Robsona koji je taj posao radio proteklih 40 godina.
- Lijepo je vratiti se u Dubai, ovo mi je treća godina ovdje i čast mi je biti najavljivačica muškog turnira. Bila sam nervozna jer su mi dali papirić sa svim tim imenima. Bojala sam se da ne pogriješim u izgovoru.
- Znam kako je to, ljudi često griješe izgovarajući moje prezime. Ovo je prvi put da su ovaj posao dali ženi što je poruka da raste uloga žena u svijetu sporta - rekla je Paige.
Zli komentari
Američka golferica izazvala je kontroverze i 2015. godine, kad je dobila pozivnicu za Dubai Masters.
- Prilično je jasno zašto su je pozvali - komentirale su neke igračice, aludirajući na atraktivan izgled plavokose Amerikanke kojoj prezime vjerojatno vuče korijene s ovih prostora.
Ali zašutjele su kad je Paige počela igrati. U svom debiju završila je 94. od 108. golferica, a iza sebe je ostavila igračice s dugogodišnjim iskustvom. Nije loše za prvi put, zar ne?
Prijete mi jer nosim tajice i uske suknjice
- Da barem svi vide kako se trudim i treniram - rekla je Paige, koja je otkrila kako je bila žrtva cyberbullyinga i kako se teško nosila s time.
- Bila sam u depresiji i mislila sam da ne vrijedim ništa. Prijetili su mi i govorili da bi svijet bio bolji bez mene. Ismijavaju me, vrijeđaju mi roditelje, a oni su me odgojili... Cyber bullying je ogroman problem o kojem nitko ne priča. Tinejdžeri se ubijaju jer ih ponižavaju na internetu i ne mogu se nositi s time - rekla je kroz suze i dodala:
- Govore da sam promiskuitetna jer nosim tajice i uske suknjice na golf trenu. Zato sam loša osoba? Roditelji su me odgojili, a oni pišu gadosti o njima i napadaju ih - slomila se Paige, ali nije odustala.
Zbog nje više ljudi gleda golf
Paige je praktički preko noći postala internetska senzacija , zahvaljujući golferskim trikovima, ali i atraktivnom izgledu te fotografijama na društvenim mrežama koje objavljuje. Video snimke koje postavlja na Instagram imaju tisuće i tisuće pregleda...
- Ne želim postati seks simbol. Jednostavno se probudim, odradim svoje u teretani, navučem ono u čemu se dobro osjećam i odem na golf teren kako bi radila ono što volim. Naravno, laska mi što privlačim toliko pažnje - rekla je Paige.
Sportska obitelj
Iako je u ranom djetinjstvu bila gimnastičarka , čak je ušla i u reprezentaciju SAD-a, golf je bio jedina i prava ljubav Paige Spiranac. Odrasla je u Arizoni gdje je počela trenirati gimnastiku i bila je vrlo uspješna. Potom prelazi na golf.
Prebacila se na studij u San Diego, a tamo je nastavila s golfom te je ušla u nacionalni tim. Dolazi iz obitelji sportaša, otac Dan Spiranac igrao je američki nogomet, majka Annete bila je balerina, a sestra Lexie veslačica.
Going to be at the @bmwchamps until Saturday! Who is all going?! And for those who can't make it, I'm going to be taking over the @bmw_golfsport account to give you a behind the scenes look! And I know this selfie has nothing to do with it but I'm saving all my cool golf pictures for the week ahead! 😂☺️
Awhile back I asked who wanted to do a 6 week fitness plan with me, well that plan is now UP at sixzerosixfit.com! Or check link in bio! I love fitness but I don’t know everything so I teamed up with my certified trainer to give you all a great program. We created one specifically for men and one for women. Let’s start this year off right! We want everyone to have a positive experience and reach their individual goals! If you decide to do the program (hopefully you do!) always remember to listen to your body. If you haven’t worked out in awhile or new to working out, start with very light weight or just body weight. If you have any health or medical issues, please talk to your doctor or you can talk to my trainer, @606_fit, so he can modify any workout. You can also follow me on my fitness page @paigereneefitness where I’ll be posting videos of the workouts and what I eat. And last thing, to see the best results, drink plenty of water and focus on what you eat. Let’s do this!💪🏻 #fitness #motivation #determination #fitnessmotivation #fitnessfamily
Baby fades and baby booty😂 On another note...what’s in the bag. Wedges- 50, 54, 58 Zulu 0311T Irons-Pw-5 0311XF Hybrids- 22, 19 0317X 3 wood- 15, 0341X Driver- 9, 0811X Putter- Gunboat Yes, the PXG clubs are really that good. No, I’m not just saying that. I’ve tested all different brands and my numbers are by far the best with these clubs. My scores have improved and are more consistent.
I love golf. I love the golf swing. I love learning everything I can about the game. I love practicing. I don't love competing and that's a fight I've been dealing with the last few years. People think that "making it" is just about ability but there's so much more to it. Especially with golf, being mentally strong is 90% of the game. Last year I was beat up mentally and was dealing with more than anyone could imagine behind closed doors. It took a toll on me and I started to hate this game I love so dearly. I played around 20 tournaments, made money in all but 2 and got a win as my first year as a pro. However I hated every second of it and was having breakdowns because of all the harassment, death threats, and other problems I wish to keep private. This year I have taken some time off from competing to focus on myself and my passions which is being an ambassador for cyberbullying, doing clinics for young girls and boys, and creating fun videos to hopefully help grow the game. Within this time I've been grinding on my swing and fitness and it's by far the best my swing as felt ever. I appreciate all the support and thank you for following my journey! I always try to be as honest as possible about what I'm going through in hopes I can help others but also show that no matter how perfect or easy someone's life might appear on social media that we are all dealing with our own personal battles. Again thank you for following and always making my day better with every positive comment☺️😘❤️
Want to play golf with me? Well now you can win a chance to hit the golf course with me Sunday, Sept 17th, 2017 in sunny San Diego before @kaaboodelmar! The lucky winner will also receive 2 HANG LOOSE 3-day passes to KAABOO Del Mar Sept 15th-Sept 17th. I mean come on, you would get to see Tom Petty and many other bands live! Sign up in the link in my bio to win☺️🎉⛳️#kaaboo
I have always had a lot of movement in my swing. Because of my squat motion on my downswing I will always have some movement but I'm trying to stabilize and sync up my upper body and lower. Swipe to see the "stop drill" I do during every practice because it helps me feel connected. This is a great drill for everyone! Much harder than it looks haha. Also follow me on the @18birdiesapp where I post about my practice and rounds. Plus you can compete against me! #nationalgolfday💚
I was going back and forth if I should post this because it's "too sexy" and I was worried I would be called all types of mean names. And then I realized that I'm proud of my body, who I am, and I'm confident in my skin. Last year I was so worried about everyone's opinion of myself but this year I'm going to do what makes me happy. What I wear does not define who I am, my playing ability, or my morals. I know I will never be everyone's cup of tea but I want to stay true to myself. I'm finally confident in my own skin and proud of the person I've become. I'm allowed to be sexy, smart, successful, and strong. #happy #confidenceissexy #loveyourbody #loveyourself #positivevibes
Quantity over quality...haha just kidding! This is one of my favorite drills to work on tempo. I get fast with my hips which causes me to drop down and miss it left. This drill helps me stay connected by having a more balanced tempo. Try it out and let me know if it helps you too😊 #callaway @callawaygolf
