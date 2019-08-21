'Govorili su mi da sam debela'; 'Majka mi je teško bolesna...'

Tenisač Noah Rubin (23) iz New Yorka napravio je Instagram profil pod nazivom "Iza reketa" kako bi ohrabrio tenisačice i tenisače da otvoreno govore o svojim problemima u karijeri. Naravno, radi se o sportašima ispod elitnog ranga tenisa.

Britanska tenisačica Katie Swan tako je ondje objavila svoju priču o svom samopouzdanju, ozljedi i financijskim problemima. Rubin ističe kako je depresija česta u tenisu zbog financijskih problema s kojima se susreću tenisači, a borbu zatim vode alkoholom i drugim opijatima kako bi "pobjegli" od problema.

Tenis se oduvijek smatra glamuroznim sportom, ali upravo ovaj Instagram profil otkriva i njegovu mračnu stranu.

- Želim da ljudi shvate kako je zapravo biti tenisač- rekao je osnivač stranice Daily Mailu.

Noah je s 18 godina osvojio Wimbledon u konkurenciji mladića, a pojavu "mračnih trenutaka tenisa", svaljuje na konstantan strah od poraza i vlastite krivice budući da se radi o individualnom sportu. Osim toga, u svemu ne pomaže niti sezona koja traje čak 11 mjeseci i tako ostavlja velike posljedice na tijela sportaša.

- Ako niste u Top 50, morate igrati velik broj turnira, prevelik. Samo se još više ozljeđujete - pojašnjava Noah.

- Svaki vikend je turnir, svaki vikend imate novu šansu podbaciti. Sve je to teška bitka bez kraj - rekao je.

Iako neki turniri imaju pozamašne nagrade za pobjednike, ako niste u Top 100, teško si možete priuštiti putovanja, smještaj i trenere, misli Noah.

Njegova stranica ima već preko 13.000 pratitelja i preko 60 priča. Svaki se tenisač fotografirao s reketom ispred lica.

Katie Swan (20) je britanska tenisačica koja je 233. tenisačica na svijetu. U svibnju je objavila svoju priču o jednom od svojih najlošijih perioda u karijeri. Grč u leđima spriječio ju je da 2019. godina bude njezina. Srećom Katie je uspjela prebroditi svoj problem uz prijatelje, obitelj i svoj tim.

Madison Keys (24) bivša finalistica US Opena priznala je kako se borila s poremećajem prehrane kao teenager.

- Kada bi me vidjeli na televiziji, ljudi su mi govorili da trebam skinuti nekoliko kilograma ili da sam debela. To me je jako smetalo i počela sam dnevno jesti samo tri čokoladice po 100 kalorija dnevno. To je trajalo gotovo dvije godine, što je onda posljedično dovelo i do depresije - priznala je u svojoj objavi.

Jared Hiltzik (25) trenutačno je 498. tenisač svijeta i ispod svoje fotografije podijelio priču o financijskim problemima s kojima su se njegova obitelj i on susreli zbog tenisa. Majka mu je, za vrijeme njegova odrastanja, tri puta imala rak, zbog čega se, tvrdi, često pitao treba li on prestati igrati.

- Bilo je to teško razdoblje za mog brata i mene. Roditelji su žrtvovali sve kako bismo mi mogli igrati tenis - napisao je Jared.

Andrej Rubljev (21) je ruski tenisač koji je stigao do 31. mjesta na svijetu u pojedinačnoj konkurenciji u veljači 2018. Prošle je godine ima ozljedu donjeg dijela leđa što ga je maknulo s terena na tri mjeseca, a posljedica je bila - depresija.

- Tenis mi je previše nedostajao i sve što sam htio bilo je vratiti se na teren - napisao je.

To su samo neke od potresnih priča koje su prikazane na ovome originalnom profilu. Prikazana je surova istina borbe u sportu u kojemu iz dana u dan raste konkurencija, ali i troškovi. Možda nikada popularniji, tenis je postao i nikada skuplji, a stres zbog pitanja "hoću li uspjeti" često tenisače košta više nego što se novcem može kupiti.