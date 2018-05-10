Knicksi doveli facu od trenera, a on za sobom - seks bombu...
Dok je David vodio Memphis Grizzlies Natasha je plijenila pozornost, a sada kad su se preselili u spektakularan grad što New York i je, seksi supruga često će biti pod pažnjom reflektora
New York Knicksi doveli su za kormilo Davida Fizdalea, jednog od najperspektivnijih trenera u NBA ligi. Spomenuti klub već dvadeset godina je u krizi pa traže način kako se podići.
Fizdale bi trebao biti tu od velike pomoći, a za sobom dovodi i svoju suprugu Natashu Sen, pravu seks bombu.
Ona je stručnjakinja za marketing i jako je dobro poznata na Instagramu budući da tamo ima preko 100 tisuća pratitelja.
Dok je David vodio Memphis Grizzlies Natasha je plijenila pozornost, a sada kad su se preselili u spektakularan grad što New York i je, prezgodna supruga često će biti pod pažnjom reflektora.
🏝Aside from reminding me of our amazing adventure in Hawaii, let me tell you what this pic really makes me think of. It wasn't a sunny, blue water type of beach, some black sand but mostly rocks where the water was. The water didn't seem calm and inviting. I mean if anyone looked at the waves crashing into rocks, with the greyness, thunderstorm looking weather, you'd be like,"yup, imma keep a safe distance and wait for a sunnier day or go find calmer waters." But, it was one of the most refreshing, invigorating feelings just sitting there getting splashed with this WARM, frothy water that only looked scary! My point, sometimes in the scariest times can come your most memorable moments. So don't run and hide or find a more comfortable situation. Embrace every moment life puts in front of you.. they may not all be fun, but you will always learn and grow from them and be better for it. 😉 .... #life#travel#motivation#lovelife#inspire#empower#embracethejourney#growthmindset#strengthquotes#challangeyourself#goodvibes✌🏽
"Play is our brain's favorite way of learning."- Diane Ackerman As an entrepreneur, every day can be a Monday, so you have to make the time to put everything down and just go jump in the pool or do whatever else kind of "anti-work" behavior you enjoy. The funny thing is, those are the moments that refresh your brain to come back even stronger and more creative. Happy #SundayFunday! 🌞 : 📸 @citizensrunway 👙 @ncswimwear
Fizdale je posebno karizmatičan tip. Njegova izjava 'take that for data' sad je već legendarna...
