Navijači Rome pjevali malom Alfieju: Počivaj s anđelima...
SVAKA ČAST Talijanski navijači imali su i transparent za malog engleskog heroja, Alfieja Evansa, dvogodišnjeg dječaka čija je patnja, borba, na koncu i smrt, ganula cijeli svijet.
Navijači Rome uoči uzvratne utakmice Lige prvaka protiv Liverpoola u Rimu oprostili su se od malog heroja, engleskog dječaka Alfieja Evansa (2).
- Zbogom, mali Alfie, počivaj s anđelima - pisalo je na transparentu.
Talijanski navijači iznenadili su Engleze transparentom, a u nekoliko su navrata i skandirali dječaku čija je borba i patnja ganula cijeli svijet.
Mama i tata zaspali uz njega
Alfie Evans (2) obolio je sa šest mjeseci od rijetke degenerativne bolesti. Definitivna dijagnoza nikad nije potvrđena, ali sumnja se na sindrom mijelodisplazije, skupine poremećaja povezane s disfunkcijom koštane srži.
Roditelji Tom i Kate James vodili su pravnu bitku da ga iz Engleske presele na liječenje u Italiju, ali sud je to odbio uvaživši mišljenje liječnika da bi to bilo patnja za dječaka koji se, prema njihovu mišljenju, nije mogao izliječiti.
Isključili su ga s aparata, a maleni borac Alfie još je neko vrijeme samostalno disao što je iznenadilo liječnike.
Roditelji su s njim proveli zadnje trenutke u krevetu, kad je prestao disati, otac ga je 10 minuta pokušavao oživjeti, a onda je sa suprugom legao uz njega...
We have today petitioned Her Majesty the Queen about Alfie’s situation, and will do as we promised. We will do whatever it takes to defend Alfie’s life; and we will do that within the law. We must not and will not disrupt the normal work of the Hospital. We will clear the way for the traffic to and from Alder Hey. Its staff shall continue to go about their normal business, and unless they attempt to harm Alfie, they have nothing to fear. The High Court has ordered that the identities of people involved in Alfie’s treatment and his death must not be published. We will respect that. But if my son dies now, I will instruct lawyers to start private prosecution of every single person who helps to make that happen. Remember it is not good enough, in law or in conscience, to say that you simply followed orders. There is a world of difference between giving up hopeless efforts to save life and taking active steps to bring about death. You say that to withdraw life support from a sick child is a humane medical act – I say it is murder. You say that using force to prevent me from trying to save his life is no more than upholding the law – I say it is murder. You say you are acting in the best interests of the child. Perhaps King Herod used that phrase, too. I will not allow you to kill my son just because a bunch of smug lawyers in London has concluded this would be good for him. If you make my son die tomorrow, you will face justice from a jury of your twelve countrymen in this word, and a terrible judgement of God in the world to come. Thomas Evans Alder Hey Hospital, Liverpool 22 April 2018
Lijepo od njih!
E to se zove biti navijač i živjeti za svoj klub! Pozdrav Rimljanima! Sektor B!
Anđele, doviđenja u nekom ljepšem šarenijem svijetu..
