On nije čovjek, on je The Rock: Dok 'vara' pojede 7700 kalorija

Tijekom hrvačke karijere bavio se bodybuildingom, a i dan danas puno vremena provodi u teretani. Čovjeku njegove konstitucije potrebno je mnogo energije. Puno više nego prosječnom čovjeku

Foto: Instagram
Autor: Boris Trifunović

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson (47) jedan je od najpopularnijih svjetskih glumaca trenutno pogotovo kada dođe do akcijskih blockbustera. Amerikanac je u karijeri zaradio preko 280 milijuna dolara od čega 20 milijuna za posljednji nastavak Brzih i Žestokih: Hobbs & Shaw.

Međutim, svoju karijeru javne ličnosti započeo je američkim nogometom te je nakon diplomiranja 1995. na području kriminologije i psihologije potpisao za Calgary Stampederse.

U američkom nogometu nije se dugo zadržao te je već iduće godine ostvario debi u WWF-u, današnjem WWE-u, gdje je postao jedan od naboljih 'kečera' ikada i svjetska ikona. Dosegao je globalnu slavu te sudjelovao u legendarnim epizodama WWE Raw i WWE SmackDown prije nego se bacio u filmske vode.

Tijekom hrvačke karijere bavio se bodybuildingom, a i dan danas puno vremena provodi u teretani. Čovjeku njegove konstitucije potrebno je mnogo energije pa su tako marljivi američki znanstvenici izračunali koliko to The Rock unese kalorija kada mu je "cheat day".

Za primjer su uzeli jedan njegov "cheat day" obrok koji je objavio na Instagramu. Izbrojali su preko 50 komada sushija, a budući da jedan nosi oko 60 kalorija, The Rock je samo u sushiju u tijelo unio oko 3300 kalorija.

Zatim je dodao i 10 kolača s dvostrukom mliječnom čokoladom i kikiriki maslacem. Kada se sve izračuna, kolačići za desert iznose oko 4400 kalorija.

To je ukupno oko 7700 kalorija što je preporučeni dnevni iznos za tri odrasla muškarca!

The Rock sve izgubi napornim treningom i potrebna mu je ogromna količina energije kako bi njegovo tijelo normalno funkcioniralo.

