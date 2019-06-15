On nije čovjek, on je The Rock: Dok 'vara' pojede 7700 kalorija
Tijekom hrvačke karijere bavio se bodybuildingom, a i dan danas puno vremena provodi u teretani. Čovjeku njegove konstitucije potrebno je mnogo energije. Puno više nego prosječnom čovjeku
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson (47) jedan je od najpopularnijih svjetskih glumaca trenutno pogotovo kada dođe do akcijskih blockbustera. Amerikanac je u karijeri zaradio preko 280 milijuna dolara od čega 20 milijuna za posljednji nastavak Brzih i Žestokih: Hobbs & Shaw.
Međutim, svoju karijeru javne ličnosti započeo je američkim nogometom te je nakon diplomiranja 1995. na području kriminologije i psihologije potpisao za Calgary Stampederse.
U američkom nogometu nije se dugo zadržao te je već iduće godine ostvario debi u WWF-u, današnjem WWE-u, gdje je postao jedan od naboljih 'kečera' ikada i svjetska ikona. Dosegao je globalnu slavu te sudjelovao u legendarnim epizodama WWE Raw i WWE SmackDown prije nego se bacio u filmske vode.
Tijekom hrvačke karijere bavio se bodybuildingom, a i dan danas puno vremena provodi u teretani. Čovjeku njegove konstitucije potrebno je mnogo energije pa su tako marljivi američki znanstvenici izračunali koliko to The Rock unese kalorija kada mu je "cheat day".
My #CheatDaySugarTrain rolls on down the line. Cookie ice cream sammiches (chocolate chip & peanut butter cookies with Oreo cookie ice cream) from one of my fav spots in LA @themilkshop_la. 1 slice of cheese cake 1 big ass chocolate fudge cookie with salted caramel chips made into a big ass smile, because fuck it it’s my happy time. I devoured this sugar train around midnight while sitting on my couch, watching Forensic Files md felt like a King. And by 1am I sat there looking like a drunk Jabba the Hut who was still solving every crime before the end of each episode. Very. Sexy. Enjoy your cheat meals my friends - they’re well earned. 🖤 ~ Jabba
Za primjer su uzeli jedan njegov "cheat day" obrok koji je objavio na Instagramu. Izbrojali su preko 50 komada sushija, a budući da jedan nosi oko 60 kalorija, The Rock je samo u sushiju u tijelo unio oko 3300 kalorija.
Zatim je dodao i 10 kolača s dvostrukom mliječnom čokoladom i kikiriki maslacem. Kada se sve izračuna, kolačići za desert iznose oko 4400 kalorija.
To je ukupno oko 7700 kalorija što je preporučeni dnevni iznos za tri odrasla muškarca!
The Rock sve izgubi napornim treningom i potrebna mu je ogromna količina energije kako bi njegovo tijelo normalno funkcioniralo.
Since today’s my birthday - my annual “birthday clang and bang” workouts are always special. Labored in sweat, grit, spit, cuss words, laughs, loud music and some other sexy shit 😈 But it’s mainly labored in the most important thing of all ~ gratitude. Grateful to have these two hands to put in the hard work and take some more cracks at success as we go down this wild & blessed road of life. #birthdayclangandbang #gratitude #cleanupyoursweatdammit
A na Instagramu redovito objavljuje svoje obroke. Bilo je i nekih na oko većih od ovog kojeg su znanstvenici uzeli za eksperiment.
The cheat meal Sunday Sushi Train 🍣 🚂 rolled on this past weekend with some power and a ton of that wooosabi 🔥 Great new doc on Netflix about one of my fav country artists, the icon himself, Johnny Cash. I wear the black for the poor and beaten down.. livin’ in the hopeless, hungry side of town. If you ain’t eatin’ - then you ain’t cheatin’. Enjoy your cheat meals my friends and excuse me while I take greed and gluttony to new levels. #FilthyAnimal #SooshTrain 🥢
The Sunday Sushi Train 🍣 🚂 brought a friend to ride.. a big ass roasted turkey, smoked ham and cheese sammich 🦃 🐖 🧀 hand made by yours truly. Satisfying my addiction, with a great doc called UNDER THE INFLUENCE about one of the greatest guitarists of all time, Keith Richards. If you ain’t eatin’ then you ain’t cheatin’. Enjoy, your cheat meals my friends. #StickyFingers #UnderTheInfluence #SooshTurkeyHamTrain
3:45am. F*ck it. Can’t sleep. But that ain’t stoppin’ my sushi train 🍣 🚂 from rollin’ on. Just watched one of the greatest performances I’ve ever seen. #SpringsteenOnBroadway from the boss himself, Bruce Springsteen. Never met him, but look forward to sharing a drink one day with this man and choppin’ up our lives — two very lucky, hard workin’ SOB’s. One’s a global rock & roll icon and the other’s some random big, brown, bald dude with tats who sips fine tequila by the gallon 🥃
When one of my fav films, THE STING meets my gluttonous CHEAT MEAL COOKIE TRAIN. A lil’ fun fact to share with you - when I first broke into Hollywood back in 2002 I was filming THE SCORPION KING on the backlot soundstage of Universal Studios. My producer @kevin.misher came to me and said, “someone very special wants to come by set and personally welcome you to Hollywood” and in walks the legend himself, PAUL NEWMAN. He was so gracious, cool and kind with his words about what my career could potentially be in Hollywood. Me, on the other hand was a stumbling idiot and kept my answers so short because I was in such awe and respect of this beautiful man. I’m sure Paul thought “this kid’s got potential but Jesus Christ he needs to work on his people skills” 🤦🏽♂️ Now years later I’m here watching two of my fav actors in one of my fav movies, while I stuff my greedy fat face with some of the best and biggest cookies I’ve ever had - mahalo Chef Paige. Enjoy your cheat meals my friends. #TheSting👃🏾 #NewmanRedford #CheatMealCookieTrain #ShitPeopleSkills
I ovo pod rubrikom "sport"???
Bolesno nezdrava prehrana, nazalost da bi bio takav kakav je on, nuzno moras imati ovakav kalorijski unos ali pitanje je sto to dugorocno radi jetri, srcu, krvozilnom sustavu, zelucu... kako god, jako tezak i mukotrpan sport...
kao hulk