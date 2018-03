Leća, kobasice i tjestenina: U svemir stižu njemačke delicije

Foto: Oliver Berg/DPA/PIXSELL

19 March 2018, Germany, Cologne: A can of lentils, sausages and 'spaetzle' is on display. Astronaut Alexander 'Astro-Alex' Gerst will embark on a journey to the International Space Station in June of 2018 and become the first German commander of the ISS. The European Space Agency (ESA) and the Lufthansa catering firm LSG are publically presenting Gerst's food. Photo: Oliver Berg/dpa /DPA/PIXSELL