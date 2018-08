Jezivo ili prekrasno? Pitoni su snimljeni u borbi za teritorijem

They're not mating, they're dueling': Snake catcher films two adult carpet pythons locked in epic battle next to a rusted appliance in the bush. A brave snake catcher has filmed the epic moment two adult carpet pythons dueled it out in a battle to prove dominance in the bush. Tony Harrison, who works as a snake catcher on the Gold Coast and in Brisbane, live-streamed the huge snakes as they fought next to a rusted appliance in the bush. 'The mesmerizing movement isn’t mating, it’s a duel, Mr. Harrison explains in the four-minute video. 'This battle could go on for days as the pair are equally matched.'