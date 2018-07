Otac pokazao da bebu, uz malu pomoć, mogu dojiti i muškarci

Due to complications during @aprillynn416 emergency c-section. This super rad nurse made a epically killer offer, and I was fortunate enough to slap on a suction cup fake nipple. Being the first to breast feed da baby!!!! “I did it for the moms” Eat your heart out!! ☺️💕😘🤗 #ididitforthemoms #breastfeeding #breast #mrmom #dadlife #fakenipple #babygirl #emergencycsection #steppingup #steppingupmygame #breastfeed #breastfedbaby #breastfeedingmama #whosyourdaddy #doorcounty #doorcountymedicalcenter #eatyourheartout #latinabeauty #realmomsbreastfeed #radnurse #radnurses #suctioncup

