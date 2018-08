Strava na peronu: Mladić svoju djevojku htio baciti pod vlak!

VIDEO: Horrifying footage emerges of teenage boy 'trying to throw his girlfriend in front of a train'. Horrifying footage has emerged of the moment a teenage boy tried to throw his girlfriend in front of a moving train. The shocking incident was caught on CCTV camera at Elizabeth South station in Adelaide's north in October last year. Lucas Gary Narkle, 19, dragged his girlfriend, aged 14 at the time, towards the oncoming train as she struggled desperately to avoid being hurled onto the tracks. Narkle faced the South Australian District Court on Wednesday, after earlier pleading guilty to endangering the girl's life. The court heard Narkle's girlfriend was 'holding on for dear life' as she was being dragged by him. 'She wasn't to know that he was going to stop,' a prosecutor said of the offending. ugs 'There's no telling what harm that fear may cause in the future.' Narkle - who was initially charged with attempted murder - was armed with a baseball bat, but both sides agreed it was not used. He was taken into custody following the incident and spent more than three months in prison until he was granted bail by the Supreme Court. Like comment tag @BlogwithJane Credit:dailymail