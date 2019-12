Bilo je i suza: Radnike usrećili bonusima od 335 tisuća kuna

It’s our honor to publicly announce that a $10 million bonus will be paid to all St. Johns Properties employees in celebration of achieving our goal of developing 20 million square feet of commercial real estate space! Each of our 198 employees will be paid a bonus based on years of service, with bonuses ranging from $100 to $270,000. We are thankful for every one of our employees and their hard work.

A post shared by St. John Properties, Inc. (@stjohnprop) on Dec 9, 2019 at 10:36am PST