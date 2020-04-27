I heroji pate: Lica zdravstvenih djelatnika kao podsjetnik borbe

This story I posted the other day after a grueling shift at the hospital got a lot of shares, and I want to thank you all for the outpouring of love and support in response. I really appreciate it. __ I’ve been a critical care nurse for 13 years, and I’ve never seen anything like what is happening now in our healthcare system. It is beyond overwhelming. Not only are all of us fighting to survive the contagion itself, we are fighting for protection from a government that failed to adequately prepare us for this pandemic. Everyone is scrambling. Our skills and expertise are being put to the test in every way imaginable right now. And it’s only just getting started. __ I will soon be sharing more ways to get involved and support healthcare workers. We will need all the help we can get. Stay tuned. And for the love of god, STAY HOME. __ Love, Katie #yournurselovesyou #covid19 ☣️

