I heroji pate: Lica zdravstvenih djelatnika kao podsjetnik borbe
Na jednom mjestu smo odlučili skupiti fotografije medicinara diljem svijeta koje su dokaz da su i oni ljudi i imaju granicu. Ove fotografije su i podsjetnici nama da im zahvalimo na svemu
Iako mjere u suzbijanju od korona virusa u Hrvatskoj po svijetu popuštaju, to ne znači da ne treba biti oprezan protiv ovog nevidljivog neprijatelja.
Najbolje to znaju zdravstveni djelatnici koji su na prvoj liniji obrane protiv pandemije, a svakodnevni požrtvovni posao i na njima ostavlja tragove.
Smjene od 24 sata i više, masnice od nošenja maski, stalni kontakt sa zaraženima... Stvarno im svaka čast!
These are the faces of some of the Italian nurses after 13 long hours of work in ICU.Much tiredness,fear & concern in addition to the brands, injuries & heat caused by protective Equipment.Stay Strong 🇮🇹#andratuttobene #PakistanStandsWithItaly @gilmour_wendy @azzurri @ItalyMFA pic.twitter.com/YMNARv5G6C— Qaiser NAWAB #StayHomeSaveLives🗯 (@qaisernawab098) March 22, 2020
This story I posted the other day after a grueling shift at the hospital got a lot of shares, and I want to thank you all for the outpouring of love and support in response. I really appreciate it. __ I’ve been a critical care nurse for 13 years, and I’ve never seen anything like what is happening now in our healthcare system. It is beyond overwhelming. Not only are all of us fighting to survive the contagion itself, we are fighting for protection from a government that failed to adequately prepare us for this pandemic. Everyone is scrambling. Our skills and expertise are being put to the test in every way imaginable right now. And it’s only just getting started. __ I will soon be sharing more ways to get involved and support healthcare workers. We will need all the help we can get. Stay tuned. And for the love of god, STAY HOME. __ Love, Katie #yournurselovesyou #covid19 ☣️
This is what you look like after wearing an N95 mask all day. We don’t have enough of anything. We need @SenSanders more than ever now. Help us help you. #SandersSisters #NursesForBernie pic.twitter.com/jfVKPct2cD— genithecrankynurse (@genithecrankyn1) March 19, 2020
This is my mom. She’s my hero. She’s a 60 year old primary care physician testing patients for #COVID19. She is putting her health on the line to test patients, get them the care they need, and do what she can to prevent community spread and the overburdening of our hospitals. pic.twitter.com/zRjppSxpPn— Julie Silverbrook (@JMSilverbrook) March 19, 2020
Salute! Photos of frontline doctors and nurses taking off their masks during short breaks in their fight against the novel #coronavirus moved millions of netizens across China. pic.twitter.com/qN6jvFf6jz— People's Daily, China (@PDChina) February 2, 2020
This is the face of someone who just spent 9 hours in personal protective equipment moving critically ill Covid19 patients around London.— Natalie Silvey (Stay at home - save lives) (@silv24) March 21, 2020
I feel broken - and we are only at the start. I am begging people, please please do social distancing and self isolation #covid19 pic.twitter.com/hs0RQdvsn3
Morning everyone. This is my new reality. Our unit has turned into an ITU and I spent 10.5hrs with 1hr off in full PPE with covid patients. You develop headaches from the straps, pain all over your face, all of which you can’t touch till you de-robe. I still have marks and pain this morning. Please all stay at home and do what is required. Chances are you will be ok but you might pass it onto someone else. We don’t need more patients!!! . . #covid_19 #covidnurse #nurse #nurselife #itunurse #hdunurse #stayhome #stayhomesavelives #nursesofinstagram #nhs #nationalhealthservice #pandemic #nhsstaff #intensivecare #intensivecareunit #itu #highdependencyunit #nursing #canstillruntowork #runnersofinstagram #running #runningmotivation #runner #runhappy #fitnessmotivation #fitness @jo_johnston_theophilus #rowingnurse
Here’s mine from yesterday after only 4 hours pic.twitter.com/WHrtP2xypM— Liz Staveacre RN (@lizzys39) March 21, 2020
@jasonwasfy shares: Hospital policy now mask at all times. I have been doing in CCU anyhow. Critical step to reduce transmission, for example among asymptomatic HCWs. Not sure can do nationally because not enough masks. Need more than proclamations - need factories converted and running. Please listen, share , join our groups and start a movement. #CoronavirusPandemic #ppe #PPEshortage #nationalnursesunited #COVID19 #PPE #UnionStrong #coronavirus #nurseburnout #nursefatigue #nurselife #coronavirusnurses #covid19 #nursesonthefrontlines #caregiversofcoronavirus #diariesfromthefield #CoronavirusPandemic #StayAtHome #GetMePPE #GetMePPE @VP #thenewnormal #soilderonthefrontlines #doctorsindanger #globalpandemic
Pa neka ne nose maske, ionako je najveći heroj nacije beroš rekao da ne treba, pa onda neće imati ni ožiljke, ili još bolje neka odu raditi na benzinsku pumpu ili u neki trgovački centar npr. kaufland, lidl i sl. jer i oni su u današnje vrijeme heroji, kao i službenici u bankama, državnim poduzećima, i naravno oni najveći heroji, stranački uhljebi, svi oni rade jer su heroji, a mi ostali kojima je država zabranila da radimo, napravila je to jer smo mi kukavice.
Zasto objavljujete sve slike stare bar mjesec dana? Nema novih? Ponestalo memorije za slikanje? Ili da nas podjsetite kako trebamo biti u strahu i veselit se sto 'samo' trebamo ostat doma?
Ajmo sad ovako... neka onaj tko prepozna bilo koju osobu sa slike, napiše njezino ime i prezime! Poznajte li bilo koga između njih?