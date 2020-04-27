REFORME
I heroji pate: Lica zdravstvenih djelatnika kao podsjetnik borbe

Na jednom mjestu smo odlučili skupiti fotografije medicinara diljem svijeta koje su dokaz da su i oni ljudi i imaju granicu. Ove fotografije su i podsjetnici nama da im zahvalimo na svemu

Foto: Facebook/Twitter/
Autor: Kristina Trupeljak

Iako mjere u suzbijanju od korona virusa u Hrvatskoj po svijetu popuštaju, to ne znači da ne treba biti oprezan protiv ovog nevidljivog neprijatelja.

Najbolje to znaju zdravstveni djelatnici koji su na prvoj liniji obrane protiv pandemije, a svakodnevni požrtvovni posao i na njima ostavlja tragove.

KORONA VIRUS U ITALIJI Postala simbol borbe: Zaspala na poslu nakon naporne smjene

Smjene od 24 sata i više, masnice od nošenja maski, stalni kontakt sa zaraženima... Stvarno im svaka čast!

Na jednom mjestu smo odlučili skupiti fotografije medicinara diljem svijeta koje su dokaz da su i oni ljudi i imaju granicu. Ove fotografije su i podsjetnici nama da uzmemo trenutak u svom danu i zahvalimo im na svemu...

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

This story I posted the other day after a grueling shift at the hospital got a lot of shares, and I want to thank you all for the outpouring of love and support in response. I really appreciate it. __ I’ve been a critical care nurse for 13 years, and I’ve never seen anything like what is happening now in our healthcare system. It is beyond overwhelming. Not only are all of us fighting to survive the contagion itself, we are fighting for protection from a government that failed to adequately prepare us for this pandemic. Everyone is scrambling. Our skills and expertise are being put to the test in every way imaginable right now. And it’s only just getting started. __ I will soon be sharing more ways to get involved and support healthcare workers. We will need all the help we can get. Stay tuned. And for the love of god, STAY HOME. __ Love, Katie #yournurselovesyou #covid19 ☣️

A post shared by Katie Vigos (@katievigos) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Morning everyone. This is my new reality. Our unit has turned into an ITU and I spent 10.5hrs with 1hr off in full PPE with covid patients. You develop headaches from the straps, pain all over your face, all of which you can’t touch till you de-robe. I still have marks and pain this morning. Please all stay at home and do what is required. Chances are you will be ok but you might pass it onto someone else. We don’t need more patients!!! . . #covid_19 #covidnurse #nurse #nurselife #itunurse #hdunurse #stayhome #stayhomesavelives #nursesofinstagram #nhs #nationalhealthservice #pandemic #nhsstaff #intensivecare #intensivecareunit #itu #highdependencyunit #nursing #canstillruntowork #runnersofinstagram #running #runningmotivation #runner #runhappy #fitnessmotivation #fitness @jo_johnston_theophilus #rowingnurse

A post shared by Luke Theophilus (@rowing.nurse) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

@jasonwasfy shares: Hospital policy now mask at all times. I have been doing in CCU anyhow. Critical step to reduce transmission, for example among asymptomatic HCWs. Not sure can do nationally because not enough masks. Need more than proclamations - need factories converted and running. Please listen, share , join our groups and start a movement. #CoronavirusPandemic #ppe #PPEshortage #nationalnursesunited #COVID19 #PPE #UnionStrong #coronavirus #nurseburnout #nursefatigue #nurselife #coronavirusnurses #covid19 #nursesonthefrontlines #caregiversofcoronavirus #diariesfromthefield #CoronavirusPandemic #StayAtHome #GetMePPE #GetMePPE @VP #thenewnormal #soilderonthefrontlines #doctorsindanger #globalpandemic

A post shared by Diaries From The Field (@covid_nurses) on

Message