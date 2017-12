Zamalo poginuo izvodeći trik: 'Ne znam, imam puno sreće...'

I really don’t know how to describe this except for the fact that I’m really lucky. I’ve been going in on my @colonybmxbrand edit with @nathantsykes behind the camera and this madness happened. I can’t wait for you guys to see the edit within the next month! @evanflockalane . • • • @colonybmxbrand @maxxistires @pie_not @profile_racing @ethika #colonybmx #colonybmxbrand #maxxistires #pienot #profileracing #ethika #WithYouEverywhere #bmx #bmxisfun #ridebmx