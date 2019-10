Always će s higijenskih uložaka maknuti simbol ženskog spola

Um. What’s with this new and unnecessarily gendered packaging, @proctergamble? I’m sure a company as large and lucrative as yourselves will be well aware that your product isn’t just used by women, and that having to use something that is labelled as such when you’re in a vulnerable position (like literally bleeding into a toilet with your pants around your ankles) isn’t the most fun. Men use your pads. Non-binary people use your pads. Not everyone who menstruates needs a reminder that “this is what women do!” when they’re already having a bad day. 😒

A post shared by L D Lapinski (@ldlapinski) on Aug 16, 2019 at 1:54am PDT