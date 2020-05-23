Autobus od 17 m2 su pretvorili u divan dom i putuju svijetom
Will i Kristin iz SAD-a od travnja 2019. žive u obnovljenom autobusu sa svojom kćeri Roam i psom. Oboje rade od doma, a obožavaju putovati svijetom. Iz tog razloga su i autobus pretvorili u svoj dom
- Na ovo putovanje smo krenuli 2014. godine kada smo živjeli u svom unajmljenom automobilu i vozili smo se uz obalu Kalifornije. Tada smo shvatili da smo opsjednuti životom u pokretu - rekla je Kristin za Insider.
Godine 2016., nakon gledanja dokumentarnog filma o minimalizmu, ovaj par se počeo rješavati stvari koje im nisu potrebne.
Ubrzo nakon toga, Will i njegov otac započeli su s obnavljanjem autobusa u kojem bi par mogao živjeti kako bi mogli što više vremena putovati.
Oh the stories this bus would tell if it could talk. Juan is an old Air Force bus and as I (Kristin) was driving today I wondered about what life was like back then as he transported service men and women to and fro. I also wonder what the bus driver(s) from back then would think about the fact that their previous job is now a family home and goes by the name Juan. I’m sure they would think we are crazy. 😂
Dvije godine nakon početka obnove, par je bio spreman useliti se u autobus veličine 17 metara kvadratnih.
Prvobitno nisu planirali imati djecu, ali je Kristin zatrudnjela tijekom preuređenja busa i rodila kćerkicu Roam.
What’s it like to be a baby and live in a bus? Roam has spent more of her life living in a short bus conversion than not. She is 19 months old and has traveled to 2 countries and 30+ states in her tiny house on wheels. In this episode she goes on a hiking adventure, plays in water, makes a huge mess that requires some extensive clean up and shows you what it’s like to be a baby living the bus life! Link in Bio ▶️
U autobus su se preselili kad joj je bilo samo šest mjeseci, a sa 20 mjeseci Roam je provela više svog života na putu nego na jednom mjestu.
Kristin i Will rekli su da obično provode četiri dana do tjedan dana na jednom mjestu prije vožnje na novo mjesto.
Hi everyone 🤗 we’ve been seeing a lot of new friends on our page and so we wanted to reintroduce ourselves! We are Will👦🏻, Kristin👱🏻♀️, Roam👶🏼 and Rush🐶 and our home on wheels is Juan 🚎 aka the number Juan Bus! We have been living and traveling full time in our Skoolie conversion for over a year and you can follow our adventures in weekly videos on YouTube by subscribing to @numberjuanbus We would love to hear how you found our page, how long you’ve been virtually a part of our journey, and any questions you might have about #buslife Thank you so much for being a part of our adventure! 📸: @colelocurto
Kada su razgovarali s ekipom iz Insidera bili su u Coloradu, spremni za put na Aljasku.
Autobus ima šest različitih prostora usprkos maloj kvadraturi
Will i njegov otac obnovili su autobus za dvije godine osiguravajući da prostor bude funkcionalan kao vozilo i kao kuća.
Svježa, bijela boja i drveni izgled poda ovom malom, ali slatkom interijeru daju moderan i primamljiv izgled.
What’s it like being quarantined in a bus? Find out by joining us for a Youtube LIVE on April 1st at 8pm EST. We will be celebrating 1 year of Buslife and couldn’t think of better people to virtually celebrate with! Bring your questions/concerns/thoughts and we will be ready to answer. Also, Rush looks miserable but he is actually obsessed with the current place we are calling home and he’s just mad we forced him to take a photo.
Život u autobusu ovom paru ne štedi novac, jer ipak moraju plaćati benzin i druge putne troškove.
U kuhinji su hladnjak, štednjak, pećnica i radna površina
Prostor dnevne sobe je preko puta kuhinje
10 Tips for Tiny Living🏡 1. Downsize - start with the category of stuff that is easiest for you to let go of. Once you start letting go of stuff you will find it’s easier to get rid of more, and even enjoyable. A good place to start is your “junk drawer” 2. Read books, listen to podcast or watch documentaries on minimalism to inspire you to get rid of the extra stuff and keep it away for good. If you need recommendations just ask, we have tons. 3. Multifunctional pieces - you want to maximize your area in a tiny space and a good way to do that is to make as many multifunctional pieces as possible. In our bus our cabinet door comes off and turns into our table, our steering wheel doubles as an office desk, our couch is the guest room, and our roof top deck is also a storage room. 4. Question everything! Ask: “have I used this in the last 3 months, and do I plan to use it in the next 3 months?” If the answer is no then donate it. 5. Adopt the “In one out one” rule - this really helps to avoid accumulating a bunch of stuff that you don’t really use. If we get new shoes, clothes, decorations, etc., then we have to get rid of an old one. It also causes you to be super intentional with your purchases. 6. Keep flat spaces clear - clutter attracts clutter. 7. Make your bed - the state of your bed is the state of your head, so keep it tidy and organized and the rest of your house will feel the same. 8. Do dishes immediately - you kind a have to when you only have a few dishes 9. Invest in collapsible items. - a few things we have are bowls, chairs, coffee pour over, etc. 10. Make anything digital that can be made digital - paperwork, photos, drawings your kids made you, etc. Have any tiny tips of your own? Share your knowledge in the comments. Photo by the very talented @colelocurto
Tu je kauč, kao i sigurnosni pojasevi za vožnju. Također se rasklapa u mali krevet na kojem će gosti moći spavati ako posjećuju obitelj.
Iza dnevne sobe Will ima uredski prostor, odmah pokraj Roaminog kreveta
Tips for Working from home 1. Have a morning routine - even if it’s just wake up, brush your teeth, and make coffee before you start your work day. Having some sense of “normal” and routine helps set the tone for the day. 2. Schedule breaks. Scheduling them will help you avoid random distracted / procrastination breaks. Which let’s face it are hard to avoid when you’re working where you live. 3. Stay organized! Check your work calendar each morning and make sure you put important deadlines on your work calendar. Idk how many times we’ve missed work calls bc we forgot to utilize our digital calendars. 4. Speak up on Zoom meetings. Even if you use to be quiet during meetings, now is the time to use your voice and remind everyone that you are a valuable asset. 5. Find the hours of the day that you’re the most motivated and use them to get your work done. For @beachykefer it’s mornings and early afternoon, for @watson17 it’s the late hours of night. Anyone else working from home these last few weeks? What have you been doing to stay motivated and organized? Share this photo or tag anyone you know currently working from home who could use a little motivation!
- Na ovom stolu imamo i dodatni monitor koji često koristimo kao televizor - rekao je Will.
Tiny bedrooms rooms in our tiny house, in this episode we give you the break down of each “bed room” in our Skoolie and share what we would do different if we were to rebuild our Bus. We update our mattress with a @lullbed and show you how easy it is to set up. Link in Bio 📺
Prostor za vozače postaje i Kristinin ured, jer ona stavlja umetak preko volana kako bi ga pretvorila u radni stol.
I Kristin i Will mogu raditi na daljinu, budući da je Kristin komunikacijski voditelj zajednice za odmor u drugom domu, a Will posjeduje vlastitu tvrtku za kreativni marketing.
Autobus ima svoj Wi-Fi, tako da i Will i Kristin mogu raditi kamo god krenuli.
Glavna spavaća soba je u stražnjem dijelu autobusa
The royal throne aka our @naturesheadtoilet This crapper cost us a pretty penny but after 8 months of putting it to the test, we are really glad we made the investment. Highly recommend it, also highly recommend very closely monitoring the pee bucket. 🤪 side note: Potty training should be pretty interesting.
Prostor sadrži king size krevet u kojem noću spavaju Kristin, Will i njihov pas Rush. Spavaća soba ima spremište iznad, oko i ispod kreveta. Odmah ispred njihove sobe je i prijenosni Roamin krevetić.
Svoj dom organiziraju i tako što nemaju previše stvari.
Vodootporna kupaonica
Sve u kupaonici je vodootporno, pa se par može tuširati u malom prostoru bez brige da će se ostatak prostora oštetiti.
We got a 360 camera! It’s crazy what you can do with this little piece of technology. We decided to put it to the test in this weeks YouTube episode and we filmed a 360 tour of the bus. It almost feels like you’re standing in the bus checking it out yourself. You have the control to look around wherever you want in our home in this video, so check it out! Link in bio. Make sure you’re logged into your YouTube account or else the 360 option won’t work.
U kupaonici je i školjka za kompostiranje, a obitelj se mora opskrbiti vodom svaka dva tjedna.
Will i Kristin također su personalizirali vanjski dio kako bi odgovarao njihovim potrebama
- Na vanjskom dijelu busa je i motocikl kojeg možemo voziti - rekao je Will.
- To je dodatno vozilo. Ako neko od nas mora nekamo otići, nabaviti namirnice, lako ga možemo skinuti s busa i obaviti stvari koje nam trebaju - nadodao je.
Na krovu je solarna ploča koja pokreće autobus kao i dodatni prostor za odlaganje.
S bočne strane autobusa se može izvući metalna klupa po kojoj Will može skejtati.
- Ja sam veliki skateboarder, a skejt mi po tome klizi. No to je također i klupa, tako da ljudi mogu sjediti tamo - rekao je Will.
Last week we headed north leaving Arizona behind in search of cooler weather. We checked off a few Bucklist destinations including Horseshoe Bend and Monument Valley...where Forrest Gump ended his run. We explore a few more natural wonders in Utah before we make the decision to head east into Colorado where we find much, much cooler weather! YT Link in Bio▶️
Will i Kristin rekli su Insideru da je Roam odmah zavoljela život u busu.
- Bilo je fenomenalno. S djetetom smo pogodili jackpot. Ona voli putovati, obožava planinarenje i igranje vani, ona voli avanture - rekla je Kristin.
A few months we did a podcast episode with @afueravida about life on the road and parenting in a bus. If you enjoy podcast, nomadic life, or are just bored, the link is in our story. Thanks @afueravida for thinking we are interesting enough for a podcast Episode. 👨👩👧🐶
- Mislim da postoji puno stigme o tome kako je teško ili nemoguće odgajati dijete u ovako malom prostoru. Ali provodimo toliko vremena vani da se zapravo nikad ne osjećamo kao da smo zarobljeni u malom mjestu s djetetom - nadodala je.
Njihova putovanja omogućila su Roam da vidi dvije strane i 30 američkih država prije druge godine.
