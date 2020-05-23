Autobus od 17 m2 su pretvorili u divan dom i putuju svijetom

Zanima vas ova tema? Onda pročitajte i ovaj članak: ODUVIJEK JE HTJELA SESTRICU DA JE ČEŠLJA I DOBILA JE BAŠ SAVRŠENU

- Na ovo putovanje smo krenuli 2014. godine kada smo živjeli u svom unajmljenom automobilu i vozili smo se uz obalu Kalifornije. Tada smo shvatili da smo opsjednuti životom u pokretu - rekla je Kristin za Insider.

Godine 2016., nakon gledanja dokumentarnog filma o minimalizmu, ovaj par se počeo rješavati stvari koje im nisu potrebne.

Ubrzo nakon toga, Will i njegov otac započeli su s obnavljanjem autobusa u kojem bi par mogao živjeti kako bi mogli što više vremena putovati.

Dvije godine nakon početka obnove, par je bio spreman useliti se u autobus veličine 17 metara kvadratnih.

Prvobitno nisu planirali imati djecu, ali je Kristin zatrudnjela tijekom preuređenja busa i rodila kćerkicu Roam.

U autobus su se preselili kad joj je bilo samo šest mjeseci, a sa 20 mjeseci Roam je provela više svog života na putu nego na jednom mjestu.

Kristin i Will rekli su da obično provode četiri dana do tjedan dana na jednom mjestu prije vožnje na novo mjesto.

Kada su razgovarali s ekipom iz Insidera bili su u Coloradu, spremni za put na Aljasku.

Autobus ima šest različitih prostora usprkos maloj kvadraturi

Will i njegov otac obnovili su autobus za dvije godine osiguravajući da prostor bude funkcionalan kao vozilo i kao kuća.

Svježa, bijela boja i drveni izgled poda ovom malom, ali slatkom interijeru daju moderan i primamljiv izgled.

Život u autobusu ovom paru ne štedi novac, jer ipak moraju plaćati benzin i druge putne troškove.

U kuhinji su hladnjak, štednjak, pećnica i radna površina

Prostor dnevne sobe je preko puta kuhinje

Tu je kauč, kao i sigurnosni pojasevi za vožnju. Također se rasklapa u mali krevet na kojem će gosti moći spavati ako posjećuju obitelj.

Iza dnevne sobe Will ima uredski prostor, odmah pokraj Roaminog kreveta

- Na ovom stolu imamo i dodatni monitor koji često koristimo kao televizor - rekao je Will.

Prostor za vozače postaje i Kristinin ured, jer ona stavlja umetak preko volana kako bi ga pretvorila u radni stol.

I Kristin i Will mogu raditi na daljinu, budući da je Kristin komunikacijski voditelj zajednice za odmor u drugom domu, a Will posjeduje vlastitu tvrtku za kreativni marketing.

Autobus ima svoj Wi-Fi, tako da i Will i Kristin mogu raditi kamo god krenuli.

Glavna spavaća soba je u stražnjem dijelu autobusa

Prostor sadrži king size krevet u kojem noću spavaju Kristin, Will i njihov pas Rush. Spavaća soba ima spremište iznad, oko i ispod kreveta. Odmah ispred njihove sobe je i prijenosni Roamin krevetić.

Svoj dom organiziraju i tako što nemaju previše stvari.

Vodootporna kupaonica

Sve u kupaonici je vodootporno, pa se par može tuširati u malom prostoru bez brige da će se ostatak prostora oštetiti.

U kupaonici je i školjka za kompostiranje, a obitelj se mora opskrbiti vodom svaka dva tjedna.

Will i Kristin također su personalizirali vanjski dio kako bi odgovarao njihovim potrebama

- Na vanjskom dijelu busa je i motocikl kojeg možemo voziti - rekao je Will.

- To je dodatno vozilo. Ako neko od nas mora nekamo otići, nabaviti namirnice, lako ga možemo skinuti s busa i obaviti stvari koje nam trebaju - nadodao je.

Na krovu je solarna ploča koja pokreće autobus kao i dodatni prostor za odlaganje.

S bočne strane autobusa se može izvući metalna klupa po kojoj Will može skejtati.

- Ja sam veliki skateboarder, a skejt mi po tome klizi. No to je također i klupa, tako da ljudi mogu sjediti tamo - rekao je Will.

Will i Kristin rekli su Insideru da je Roam odmah zavoljela život u busu.

- Bilo je fenomenalno. S djetetom smo pogodili jackpot. Ona voli putovati, obožava planinarenje i igranje vani, ona voli avanture - rekla je Kristin.

- Mislim da postoji puno stigme o tome kako je teško ili nemoguće odgajati dijete u ovako malom prostoru. Ali provodimo toliko vremena vani da se zapravo nikad ne osjećamo kao da smo zarobljeni u malom mjestu s djetetom - nadodala je.

Njihova putovanja omogućila su Roam da vidi dvije strane i 30 američkih država prije druge godine.

