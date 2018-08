Cijela je gorjela, a preživjela je čudom. Ožiljke ne želi skrivati

I went to see my really good friend from the hospital, his name is Okoroji Kelechi. While we talked he said "I was in your ward several times, stayed with you and kept on consoling you while you cried"!!! Chai!!! Pain power sha, when crying took over, i ddn't even remember seeing him let alone remember listening to consolations sef lol.. Mr Kelechi, my number one inspiration, inwardly and outwardly he is kind and beautiful, the only time my eyes were really opened to notice anybody was the day he was discharged, that day, he came with a box full of his remaining drugs, drips, injections, dressing materials, his remaining provisions and of course prayers! That was when i first saw him and i cried the more cos i wanted to be discharged alongside him. Mr Kelechi is a survivor! A very strong willed man who suffered a little close to 80% burn (A.C Explosion) His story is heartbreaking, the pains he endured excruciating, but the victory he came out with is inexplicable! He'd call me and tell me how he goes out with his friends or how he is taking his family swimming or doing other outdoor activities, and how much he wants me to do same instead of wallowing in depression, after plenty plenty talk, I'll tell him "I'll start doing same" then he'd say "Start Now" . We talk again and he'll keep asking when i want to pick up the pieces of my life and move on! Kelechi, i am writing to say that in the end I Listened and I moved on😊 Thank you😊😊

