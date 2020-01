'Kopipejstani': Ovi dvojnici su slučajno naletjeli na svog klona

#doppelganger ? These are the closest Others have found to me! They’re pretty close, don’t ya think? 🤣 the second pic is of #artoriagibbons- a tattoo’d lady from the #1920’s :) I’ve always thought her look would be fun to replicate

A post shared by Amber Mendenhall Welch (@ladyofthewilderness) on Sep 23, 2019 at 7:37pm PDT