Dom koala prije i poslije požara - pakao ga je potpuno izbrisao
Zapanjujuće fotografije prije i poslije otkrivaju razmjere katastrofe divljih požara u Australiji, a najveće su žrtve sirote i bespomoćne životinje koje su izgubile dom i obitelj
Nekontrolirani šumski požari progutali su na tisuće hektara šuma, livada i čitavog ekosustava nekoć netaknute i prekrasne divljine australskog otoka Kangaroo. Koliko je to mjesto bilo bogato životinjskim svijetom svjedoči i sam naziv otoka, dobiven po autohtonoj australskoj vrsti - klokanima.
Najveći svjedok tragedija fotografije su prije i poslije požara.
Ovaj otok bio je dom tisućama koala. Procjenjuje se da je u požarima živote izgubile više od polovice njihove populacije.
Pakao koji vatra ostavlja za sobom uvjerljivo je prikazan na fotografijama snimljenim u Nacionalnom parku Flinders Chase, piše Daily Mail.
Stradao je i velik broj klokana.
Nekoć otok pun zelenila sad je zgarište, a brutalan kontrast otkriva posljedice velikih požara.
- Srce mi se slama kad vidim slike svoje prekrasne zemlje ovakve - komentar je jednog Australca na društvenim mrežama.
#AustraliaIsBurning 🔥🇦🇺💔 . Devastating scenes from my home country with DOZENS of people confirmed dead or missing, THOUSANDS of homes and businesses destroyed, and an estimated HALF A BILLION animals killed because of the extreme heat and bushfires that have been ongoing since September 2019. Over 15 million acres of land (6 million hectares) have now been burned to the ground in just a few short months. This is over two times more than the recent Amazon Rainforest fires! . . Yesterday's temperatures soared to a record high of close to 50°c ~ with strong winds spreading the wild fires even further.
Slike izgorjelih nemoćnih životinja još je gore gledati.
Ovaj otok bio je dom 4500 Australaca, koji su na sreću evakuirani.
A staggering 500 million animals are estimated dead in Australia's fires. Half a billion kangaroos, koalas, and others — killed. Kangaroo Island was ravaged by bushfires, January 6 2020. To help with the evacuations and firefighting, the government announced this weekend that it's deploying the military. Experts say the deployment is on a scale not seen since World War II. As Defense Minister Linda Reynolds put it, "It is the first time that reserves have been called out in this way in living memory."
Procjenjuje se da je u Australiji uslijed ovih paklenih požara živote izgubilo više od pola milijuna životinja.
Diesen verletzten Koala trägt ein Wildtierretter aus dem brennenden Wald. Die Buschfeuer wüten seit Oktober in Australien, vor allem in der südöstlich gelegenen Region New South Wales. Mittlerweile unterstützt die Armee die Feuerwehr beim Kampf gegen die Brände. Nicht nur Bäume, sondern auch hunderte Millionen Tiere sind den Flammen in den letzten Monaten zum Opfer gefallen. Tausende der ohnehin laut Roter Liste gefährdeten Koalas sind gestorben. Die Feuer gefährden auch die in der Region lebenden Menschen. Mindestens 24 Personen sind bereits ums Leben gekommen, mehr als 2000 Häuser wurden zerstört. Einsatzkräfte versuchen die Waldbrände unter anderem aus Helikoptern zu bekämpfen. Eine Fläche größer als die Niederlande ist bereits vollständig abgebrannt und die Feuer brennen immer weiter. Die Opferzahlen unter Menschen und Tieren drohen deshalb in nächsten Wochen noch zu steigen.
U samo par mjeseci 6 milijuna hektara je izgorjelo do temelja, a na tisuće ljudi je izgubilo svoje domove i poslove.
Our country burns. Each hour the news gets progressively more distressing and today is going to see more tragedy befall our beautiful nation. Please help where possible in whatever capacity possible. Our hearts broke scrolling through the #australianbushfires hashtag and some particularly distressing images cannot be unseen 😔
Pogledajte te jadne nevine zivotinjice kako jedni druge grle i tjese, i onda dodje svecenik ili netko tako pametan i kaze da zivotinje nemaju dusu? Pa takvima bi mogao oci na zivo izvadit
Eto što se dogodi kada pustite zelene da utječu na zakone i brane forest management.
Nikada se neće oporaviti životinjski svijet. Prestrašno.