JAKO UZBUDLJIVO

FOTO Krila Oluje ukrala show - Europska noć istraživača izmamila osmijehe na lica mališana

Europska noć istraživača 26. rujna 2025. na Novom kampusu u Zadru okupila je brojne posjetitelje uz rekordan program od stotinu aktivnosti. Događaj je spojio znanost, igru i kulturu te obilježen sadnjom stabla rogača i preletom Krila Oluje
Zadar: Počela je manifestacija Europska noć istraživača u Zadru
Sveučilište u Zadru je 26. rujna 2025. ponovno ugostilo Europsku noć istraživača. Od 17 do 22 sata Novi kampus pretvorio se u znanstvenu pozornicu gdje su građani kroz igru i istraživanje upoznavali svijet znanosti. Događaj je okupio sve generacije i pretvorio grad u centar znatiželje. | Foto: Sime Zelic/PIXSELL
