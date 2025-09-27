JAKO UZBUDLJIVO
FOTO Krila Oluje ukrala show - Europska noć istraživača izmamila osmijehe na lica mališana
Europska noć istraživača 26. rujna 2025. na Novom kampusu u Zadru okupila je brojne posjetitelje uz rekordan program od stotinu aktivnosti. Događaj je spojio znanost, igru i kulturu te obilježen sadnjom stabla rogača i preletom Krila Oluje
Sveučilište u Zadru je 26. rujna 2025. ponovno ugostilo Europsku noć istraživača. Od 17 do 22 sata Novi kampus pretvorio se u znanstvenu pozornicu gdje su građani kroz igru i istraživanje upoznavali svijet znanosti. Događaj je okupio sve generacije i pretvorio grad u centar znatiželje.
| Foto: Sime Zelic/PIXSELL
U Zadru je održano rekordnih 100 aktivnosti, što je bio najbogatiji program u Hrvatskoj. Posjetitelji su mogli sudjelovati u eksperimentima, radionicama, predavanjima i izložbama. Poseban naglasak stavljen je na interaktivnost i približavanje znanosti svakodnevnom životu.
| Foto: Sime Zelic/PIXSELL
Prvi put u programu su sudjelovali HAK, vatrogasci, policija i Ministarstvo obrane RH. Najveću pažnju privukao je akrobatski prelet Krila Oluje, koji je izazvao oduševljenje publike. Tako je događaj dobio i dimenziju sigurnosti, prometa i nacionalne ponosne.
| Foto: Sime Zelic/PIXSELL
Posjetitelji su proučavali svemir, gradili modele pluća i eksperimentirali s tlom i vodom. Djeca su učila o zaštiti okoliša kroz igru, a gastronomske radionice povezale su znanost i kulinarstvo. Predstavljene su i zdrave poslastice te ljekovito bilje iz antičkih tradicija.
| Foto: Sime Zelic/PIXSELL
Manifestacija se poklopila sa Svjetskim danom čistih planina, pa su sudjelovali i predstavnici NP Paklenica, PP Velebit i PP Telašćica. Na kampusu je zasađeno stablo rogača kao simbol povezanosti prirode i znanosti. Grad Zadar omogućio je prijevoz učenicima iz ruralnih krajeva, čime je događaj postao primjer zajedništva i brige za okoliš.
| Foto: Sime Zelic/PIXSELL
