Helena Christensen kupa se u ledenom jezeru i izgleda sjajno

👩🏻👦🏼 🌊 LOVE YOU SO MUCH, thank you for (literally) flying into my arms 20 years ago. Thank you for daring to go in the river with me today 🌊 @lucien.reedus ♥️♥️♥️ Happy Mother’s Day to all the beautiful, nurturing, hardworking, loving, smart, awesome mamas in the world 👶🐶🐱🐦🐴♥️

A post shared by Helena (@helenachristensen) on May 10, 2020 at 9:18pm PDT