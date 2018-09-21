Horor suputnici u avionu: Režu nokte na nogama, čiste zubala
Dugi letovi mogu biti neugodni i iscrpljujući, ali koliko god ljudima bilo neugodno ili naporno, postoje neke granice kulturnog ponašanja koje se ne bi trebale prelaziti. Neke ljude o tome nisu obavijestili...
Ljudi koji često putuju avionom znaju da je neizbježno s vremena na vrijeme imati susret s nepristojnim putnicima.
Sad je 'normalnim' putnicima prekipjelo te su svoje frustracije odlučili prenijeti na društvene mreže kako bi pokazali i posramili putnike s odvratnim navikama i nepristojnog ponašanja.
Nezadovoljni putnici te stjuardi i stjuardese iz cijelog svijeta fotografije groznih putnika objavljuju na Instagram stranici Passenger Shamming.
Fotografije pokazuju mnoge situacije koje je teško zamisliti, poput presvlačenja u javnosti, rezanja noktiju i čišćenja prstiju na nogama, luftanja kose ili gledanje porno-filmova na mobitelu.
1.
2.
3.
This guy seems nice... "Passenger Urinates in Seat in front of him during flight. He was moved after a woman claimed he physically & verbally assaulted her." — yes this is REAL (his name is Michael Allen Haag), happened a day or two ago (Google it)
4.
5.
#HAPPYHALLOWEEN!! Go treat yo'self to a pedicure? #thisactuallyhappened #inflightpedicure
6.
7.
From Russia with Love...
8.
#tbt to Xmas 2016 & Jesus flute dude! #throwbackthursday
9.
"FEET & CROCS" #awesomecoverbandname #DOUBLEWHAMMY
10.
To bez padobrana i maši, maši, maši....e ebi ga...
jbg.tribaju ljudi ubit vrime dok lete...
