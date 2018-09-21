Na portal se također možeš prijaviti i
10 komentara

Horor suputnici u avionu: Režu nokte na nogama, čiste zubala

Dugi letovi mogu biti neugodni i iscrpljujući, ali koliko god ljudima bilo neugodno ili naporno, postoje neke granice kulturnog ponašanja koje se ne bi trebale prelaziti. Neke ljude o tome nisu obavijestili...

4379 prikaza
Autor: Jelena Kramar

Ljudi koji često putuju avionom znaju da je neizbježno s vremena na vrijeme imati susret s nepristojnim putnicima.

Sad je 'normalnim' putnicima prekipjelo te su svoje frustracije odlučili prenijeti na društvene mreže kako bi pokazali i posramili putnike s odvratnim navikama i nepristojnog ponašanja. 

Nezadovoljni putnici te stjuardi i stjuardese iz cijelog svijeta fotografije groznih putnika objavljuju na Instagram stranici Passenger Shamming.

Woman Sitting By the Window on An Airplane Feeling Sick PUTUJTE BEZ MUKE U autu, na brodu... Pola žličice đumbira spriječit će mučninu

Fotografije pokazuju mnoge situacije koje je teško zamisliti, poput presvlačenja u javnosti, rezanja noktiju i čišćenja prstiju na nogama, luftanja kose ili gledanje porno-filmova na mobitelu.

1. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

So, yeah... this happened... ✈️👣🤮 [📸: @dailymail] #passengershaming #flyingfeet

Objavu dijeli Passenger Shaming (@passengershaming)

2. 

3. 

4. 

5. 

6. 

7. 

8. 

9. 

10. 

 

Komentari 10 Pogledaj sve komentare
  • Avatar klle@
    klle@ Petak, 21.09.2018. u 12:28

    To bez padobrana i maši, maši, maši....e ebi ga...

  • Default avatar - maxim m
    maxim m Petak, 21.09.2018. u 13:00

    jbg.tribaju ljudi ubit vrime dok lete...

  • Avatar Zastitar hrvatski
    Zastitar hrvatski Petak, 21.09.2018. u 13:01

    Kultura

