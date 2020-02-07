Imate velike grudi? Donosimo 6 dobrih savjeta za odijevanje
Alice Fawke je osnivačica modne marke specijalizirane za odijevanje žena s velikim poprsjem - od košarice DD+ i naviše, a ona dijeli savjete kako najbolje 'upakirati' velike grudi
Britanska dizajnerica Alice Fawke zna da 'obdarene' žene diljem svijeta imaju velikih problema pri pronalasku odjeće u kojima će njihova figura izgledati dobro. I dok mnogi doživljavaju velike grudi kao blagoslov te nešto poželjno, za njih je, osobito ako se radi o konfekcijskoj odjeći raširenih brendova, to teret pri modnom odabiru.
Upravo je zbog toga Alice osnovala vlastiti brend i modnu liniju, nudeći odjeću u kojoj će se žene s velikim poprsjem osjećati dobro, a tako i izgledati, piše Daily Mail.
Osim toga, ona navodi i 6 pravila odijevanja koja će na jednostavan način laskati ženskom tijelu s velikim grudima.
1. Velike grudi uokvirite V, kockastim i srcolikim izrezom
Takvi izrezi odvlače fokus s veličine grudi i stvaraju ravnotežu s ostatkom figure. Zbog toga ćete izgledati elegantnije i profinjenije.
2. Dulji topovi super pristaju
Opet je stvar u ravnoteži - dodat ćete volumena bokovima i stražnjici te time grudi neće biti u prvom planu, a tijelo će izgledati skladno.
3. Peplum laska poprsju
Ipak, nemojte birati prenaglašen peplum, a važno je odabrati i onaj gdje je šav struka nešto niži.
4. Rukavi trebaju biti uski
Čak i ako ne volite svoje ruke, uži kroj rukava stvorit će iluziju da ste 'sitniji'. Prsate žene često griješe noseći širu odjeću, zbog koje izgledaju punije.
5. Kombinezon da - ali zatvoreni
Ovakav tip odjeće ističe figuru, no ako je dekolte velik, izgledat ćete vulgarno, a ne seksi.
6. Sako A-kroja
Ne nosite preuske sakoe, jer ćete samo privući pozornost ui nesrazmjer bokova i grudi. Neka budu strukirani, ali A-kroja te neka lijepo padaju. U obzir dolaze i oni trendi, predimenzionirani, no najbolje ih je nositi otkopčane.
