Slojevita hit frizura iz 70-ih je opet u trendu - moderna i chic

Radi se o lepršavoj i slojevitoj frizuri, a stilisti tvrde kako pristaje baš svakom licu. Nosila se nekad, a sada su je modernizirali, a mnogi tvrde da će biti najmodernija frizua u 2020. godini

728 prikaza
Foto: Instagram/kolaž
Autor: Stela Tuđan

Siječanj je najbolji mjesec u godini za novi početak i postavljanje ciljeva. Umjesto da ponovo donesete odluku koju nećete slijediti, odlučite se na jednostavniju varijantu, a to je isprobavanje nove frizure.

POGLEDAJTE VIDEO:

Lepršava slojevita frizura iz 70-ih vraća se nazad i potpuno je modernizirana. Tzv. 'shag' frizure odličan su način da dodate teksturu, volumen i dubinu svom stilu i ujedno izgledaju super. 

Ovakav oblik frizure može nositi svaka žena i pristaje svakom tipu kose i oblika lica. Odlikuje je poseban način šišanja, sa zaokrenutim škaricama i stvaranje slojeva. Takvo šišanje stvorit će volumen na tankoj kosi, a gustu ili kovrčavu ukrotiti.

Donosimo nekoliko prijedloga za 'shag' frizure.

Dugački, kovrčavi shag

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Too cool for school. 🖤 Color collab by @kelcey901 & @joeyperrotti. #901girl #ninezeroone

A post shared by Nine Zero One (@ninezeroone) on

Kraći, plavi shag

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Way back with Courtney Color by @brentraisor

A post shared by Brian Aguilar (@brianaguilarhair) on

Još jedna duga varijanta

Shag s duljim šiškama

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Vintage 😻

A post shared by Lindsay Accomando (@accomando) on

Platinasti shag

KAD STE U ŽURBI 8 jednostavnih frizura koje svi mogu napraviti za par minuta

Plava s malo ružičaste

Malo uredniji shag

Kratki i kovrčavi shag

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

money bag money bag money bag UH

A post shared by ALANNA (@alannaarrington) on

U buntovnoj varijanti

Shag do brade

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

✂️ for the gorgeous @tashimrod

A post shared by Ashley (@ashleyhairla) on

Varijanta za crvenokose

U srednjoj duljini

'BALAYAGE' I 'BRONDE' BOJANJE Hit frizure za 2020. godinu: I dalje traženi bronde i balayage

Romantični shag

Za one koji nose srebrnu boju kose

Za ljubiteljice 'pixie' frizure

Shag koji se češlja 'na stranu'

S pramenovima

U jednostavnoj, tamno smeđoj varijanti

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Let’s chat about the one haircut that is often overlooked in our industry. LONG LAYERS. I feel that we as stylists tend to get in a rut with long layered cuts and we end up following the same “templet” for them. How is they fair to these clients that often make up a large portion of our clientele? . . I enjoy bringing life and movement to longer hair that often gets overlooked. I hear constantly from these clients that they’ve been told they can’t have movement and lots of layers or it’ll thin their hair out. This was Kimberly’s story. . . I cut her hair dry so I could really see the canvas I was working on and detail every section I cut as I cut it. The result is a long layered cut that suits her and her fine texture that she has been told couldn’t have layers. . . What are some things you’ve been told your hair couldn’t handle? . . #drycut #dryhaircut #austintx #atx #atxhair #atxhairstylist #atxlifestyle #atxliving #atxartist #atxstylist #atxstyle #austinhair #keithkristofer #hairbrained #hairbrained_official #behindthechair #modernsalon #crafthairdresser

A post shared by Ｍａｄｉｓｏｎ Ｗｉｌｌｉａｍｓ (@madison.n.williams) on

'Ukrotit' će i najveće kovrče

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A little over six years ago @_thehalfrican let me cut her hair for the first time, knowing it was my first curly cut. Looking back at that I believe she was full blown crazy in that moment! Trusting anybody with her amazing curls isn’t easy so I’m always so honored when she sits in my chair. She has been a huge help in my understanding of curly hair and the industry. Thank you for still trusting me with your gorgeous head of curls years later! . . Today we did her post wedding cut. (Swipe for before) This cut was done on dry hair to establish a new, fun silhouette. . . . #curls #curlycut #curlystylist #austincurlyhairstylist #curlycutaustin #keithkristofer #hairbrained #hairbrained_official #behindthechair #modernsalon #crafthairdresser #austintx #atx #atxhair #atxhairstylist #atxlifestyle #atxliving #atxstyle #austinhair #austinliving

A post shared by Ｍａｄｉｓｏｎ Ｗｉｌｌｉａｍｓ (@madison.n.williams) on

Čista elegancija

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

@torii_elyse 🤩✍️👇

A post shared by inspiração 💡 inspiration (@inspiracao.divas) on

POGLEDAJTE VIDEO SERIJAL 'ZENZACIJA' S IVANOM ŠARIĆEM:
  • Avatar Assia
    Assia Četvrtak, 09.01.2020. u 14:16

    Ovaj romanticni shag opce nije stepenasto osisana nego ima siske i niski stepen dole na vrhovima...i naj normalnije izgleda...to istepenano pari ofucano....meni barem...ako je valovita kosa jos se vise rasiri, neda se ukrotit....sve bi ja na ravno sisala😂

