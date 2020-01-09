Slojevita hit frizura iz 70-ih je opet u trendu - moderna i chic
Radi se o lepršavoj i slojevitoj frizuri, a stilisti tvrde kako pristaje baš svakom licu. Nosila se nekad, a sada su je modernizirali, a mnogi tvrde da će biti najmodernija frizua u 2020. godini
Siječanj je najbolji mjesec u godini za novi početak i postavljanje ciljeva. Umjesto da ponovo donesete odluku koju nećete slijediti, odlučite se na jednostavniju varijantu, a to je isprobavanje nove frizure.
Lepršava slojevita frizura iz 70-ih vraća se nazad i potpuno je modernizirana. Tzv. 'shag' frizure odličan su način da dodate teksturu, volumen i dubinu svom stilu i ujedno izgledaju super.
Ovakav oblik frizure može nositi svaka žena i pristaje svakom tipu kose i oblika lica. Odlikuje je poseban način šišanja, sa zaokrenutim škaricama i stvaranje slojeva. Takvo šišanje stvorit će volumen na tankoj kosi, a gustu ili kovrčavu ukrotiti.
Donosimo nekoliko prijedloga za 'shag' frizure.
Dugački, kovrčavi shag
Kraći, plavi shag
Još jedna duga varijanta
Shag s duljim šiškama
Platinasti shag
Plava s malo ružičaste
Malo uredniji shag
Kratki i kovrčavi shag
U buntovnoj varijanti
Shag do brade
Varijanta za crvenokose
U srednjoj duljini
Romantični shag
Za one koji nose srebrnu boju kose
Za ljubiteljice 'pixie' frizure
Shag koji se češlja 'na stranu'
S pramenovima
U jednostavnoj, tamno smeđoj varijanti
'Ukrotit' će i najveće kovrče
Čista elegancija
