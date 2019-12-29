'Ovo su moje omiljene knjige iz 2019., mnoge su me usrećile'
Svatko od nas ima puno toga što ga okupira. Tu je poslovni i obiteljski život, ali i društvene i volonterske aktivnosti. Zato stvari poput književnosti i umjetnosti mogu poboljšati naš svakodnevni život, rekao je
Narednih nekoliko dana dijelit ću s vama godišnji popis favorita - knjige, filmove i glazbu. Ovo je za mene postala zabavna tradicija i nadam se da je tako i vama, napisao je bivši predsjednik SAD-a Barack Obama (58).
On već godinama preporučuje knjige, filmove i glazbu koju je tijekom protekle godine čitao, gledao i slušao, a koje su ga inspirirale.
Ističe kako su umjetnost i književnost važni za pojedinca.
- Svatko od nas ima puno toga što ga okupira, između ostalog tu je poslovni i obiteljski život, ali i društvene i volonterske aktivnosti. Zato stvari poput književnosti i umjetnosti mogu poboljšati naš svakodnevni život - izjavio je.
Dodaje kako je većina knjiga s njegovog popisa izašla 2019., ali ima i nekoliko starijih naslova koje je pročitao tek ove godine. Poručio je pratiteljima da se nada da će uživati u njima koliko i on.
Ove knjige našle su se na popisu:
- “The Age of Surveillance Capitalism: The Fight for a Human Future at the New Frontier of Power” - Shoshana Zuboff
- “The Anarchy: The Relentless Rise of the East India Company” - William Dalrymple
- “Furious Hours: Murder, Fraud and the Last Trial of Harper Lee” - Casey Cep
- “Girl, Woman, Other” - Bernardine Evaristo
- “The Heartbeat of Wounded Knee: Native America from 1890 to the Present” - David Treuer
- “How To Do Nothing: Resisting the Attention Economy” - Jenny Odell
- “Lost Children Archive” - Valeria Luiselli
- “Lot: Stories” - Bryan Washington
- “Normal People” - Sally Rooney
- “The Orphan Master’s Son” - Adam Johnson
- “The Yellow House” - Sarah M. Broom (National Book Award winner, nonfiction)
- “Say Nothing: A True Story of Murder and Memory in Northern Ireland” - Patrick Radden Keefe
- “Solitary” - Albert Woodfox
- “The Topeka School” - Ben Lerner
- “Trick Mirror: Reflections on Self-Delusion” - Jia Tolentino
- “Trust Exercise” - Susan Choi (National Book Award winner, fiction)
- “We Live In Water: Stories” - Jess Walter
Dodao je i dvije knjige za ljubitelje sporta:
- “A Different Way to Win: Dan Rooney’s Story from the Super Bowl to the Rooney Rule” - Jim Rooney
- “The Sixth Man” - Andre Iguodala
