Preslatke fotografije: Životinje i bebe mogu vam uljepšati dan

Umjetnica fotografira bebe u okruženju životinja i to oduševljava njezine klijente. Često traže da njihova djeca poziraju upravo u takvim okolnostima i presretni su zbog tih fotografija

Autor: Stela Tuđan

Britanska fotografkinja Sujata Setia snima djecu na potpuno drugačiji način, a u fokus stavlja vezu novorođenčadi i životinja, prenosi Brightside.

POGLEDAJTE VIDEO:

Sve je započela kad je odlučila odati počast svom preminulom psu Mustangu tako da je u fotografije uključila životinje. Roditeljima djece to se svidjelo i sve češće su tražili upravo takva fotografiranja.

ZIMSKA IDILA Fotografije Gorskog kotara pod snijegom izgledaju kao iz bajke

Ovo su neki od njezinih radova koji bi vam mogli popraviti dan:

1.

2.

3.

KAKO SE SNIMATI? Profesionalni fotograf: Kako se dobro snimiti u malom prostoru

4.

5.

6.

7.

 

 

8.

9.

10.

11.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

I'm so excited to announce my list of workshops for 2017. Click on the link in my bio to book your slot http://butnaturalphotography.com/store/products/category/workshops/ . . London: 17th September 2017 London: 3rd December 2017 Scotland: 30th September 2017 Sydney, Australia: 25th October 2017 Melbourne, Australia: 28th October 2017 EFTI - Madrid, Spain: 2-3 November 2017 Vancouver, Canada: 25th- 26th November 2017 Mumbai, India: 16th-17th December 2017 Delhi, India: 19th-20th December 2017 . . . #clickinmoms #nikonphotocontest #igworld_global #amazing_fs #eclectic_shotz #ig_fotografdiyari #fotogulumse_ #ig_bliss #infinity_worldshoot #igersmood #globe_people #myphotoshop_ #thecreativeshots #exceptional_pictures #bestcapturedglobal #shotzdelight #superb_shots #worldprime #turkobjektif_kids #candidchildhood #ig_masterpiece #official_photography_hub

Objavu dijeli Sujata Setia (@butnaturalphotography)

PRIZOR IZ BAJKE Fotograf nije ni shvatio da je snimio nevjerojatne fotografije

12.

13.

14.

15.

