Preslatke fotografije: Životinje i bebe mogu vam uljepšati dan
Umjetnica fotografira bebe u okruženju životinja i to oduševljava njezine klijente. Često traže da njihova djeca poziraju upravo u takvim okolnostima i presretni su zbog tih fotografija
Britanska fotografkinja Sujata Setia snima djecu na potpuno drugačiji način, a u fokus stavlja vezu novorođenčadi i životinja, prenosi Brightside.
POGLEDAJTE VIDEO:
Sve je započela kad je odlučila odati počast svom preminulom psu Mustangu tako da je u fotografije uključila životinje. Roditeljima djece to se svidjelo i sve češće su tražili upravo takva fotografiranja.
Ovo su neki od njezinih radova koji bi vam mogli popraviti dan:
1.
OMGGGG!!! My heart can just not deal with so much cuteness. 😻😻😻 . . . . . . #ig_creativepics #clickinmoms #ftwotw #ourclickdays #londonfamilyphotographer #newbornphotographermumbai #familyphotographermumbai #celebrityfamilyphotographer #best_art_project #people_tr #ig_shotz_people #globe_people #heart_imprint_vip #cpcfeature #official_photography_hub #nikontop #splendid_people #photos_dailydose #infinity_children #bestfamilyphotographer #celebrityphotographer
2.
Sweet dreams dear friends❤️🥰 . . . This gorgeous romper and bonnet by @katharinahakajcouture . . #ig_masterpiece #momentsinthesun #scenes_not_screens #cpcfeature #cameramama #camera_mama #childrenseemagic #childhoodmemories #childhoodunplugged #childhoodfavorite #newbornphotography #newbornsession #newbornbabygirl #newbornposing #newbornphotos #newbornpictures #newbornphoto #ig_dynamic #natgeoyourshot #enchantedchildhood #igrepresent #shared_joy #airy_pics #bicfp #ig_motherhood #lifewellcaptured #follow_this_light #jj_forum_1895 #whpnaturallight
3.
It’s almost midnight in London so I am off to sleep but not before leaving you with the sweetest possible smile... meet Ryder and Hazel! . . This gorgeous romper and bonnet by @katharinahakajcouture . . #ig_masterpiece #momentsinthesun #scenes_not_screens #cpcfeature #cameramama #camera_mama #childrenseemagic #childhoodmemories #childhoodunplugged #childhoodfavorite #newbornphotography #newbornsession #newbornbabygirl #newbornposing #newbornphotos #newbornpictures #newbornphoto #ig_dynamic #natgeoyourshot #enchantedchildhood #igrepresent #shared_joy #airy_pics #bicfp #ig_motherhood #lifewellcaptured #follow_this_light #jj_forum_1895
4.
I just couldn't resist giving you one more from this "kitty by my side" series!! Hope it makes you smile 😍😍 #whpdailylife . . . . #ig_masterpiece #momentsinthesun #scenes_not_screens #cpcfeature #cameramama #camera_mama #childrenseemagic #childhoodmemories #childhoodunplugged #childhoodfavorite #newbornphotography #newbornsession #newbornbabygirl #newbornposing #newbornphotos #newbornpictures #newbornphoto #ig_dynamic #natgeoyourshot #enchantedchildhood #igrepresent #shared_joy #airy_pics #bicfp #ig_motherhood #lifewellcaptured #follow_this_light #jj_forum_1895
5.
Sleepover with bestie tonight! Nikon D800, 50mm, f1.4, 1/250ss, ISO 125 . . . . #cm_smile #featuremama #igw_light #enchantedchildhood #count_itjoy #featurememozi #heaventhrumylens #pocket_sweetness #stunning_babies #wildandbravelittles #the_sugar_jar #subjectlight #jj_its_kids #thecandidclass #click_vision #lifeandlensblog #letsclicksoc #clickmagazine #let_there_be_delight #lifewellcaptured #shared_joy #atdiff_kids #celebrate_childhood #themindfulapproach #my_magical_moments #ourcandidlife #pixel_kids
6.
Omg I can’t believe Christmas is almost here. Has everyone put their Christmas trees and decorations up?? I had a little Santa and an elf in my studio this week. Seriously I can’t deal with so much cuteness!! . . #pupsandkiddos #pups #nikonphotocontest #sigmart #ig_fotografdiyari #amazing_fs #hubs_united #official_photography_hub #exceptional_pictures #shotzdelight #turkobjektif_kids #ig_masterpiece #instagram #lovepuppies #puppiesofinstagram #puppiesandbabies #pupsofinstagram
7.
Whooooo loves puppies and babies and babies and puppies and puppies and babies and babies and puppies.... in that order??!! 🙋🏻🙋🏻🙋🏻🙋🏻 . . . . #pupsandkiddos #pups #nikonphotocontest #sigmart #ig_fotografdiyari #amazing_fs #hubs_united #official_photography_hub #exceptional_pictures #shotzdelight #turkobjektif_kids #ig_masterpiece #instagram #lovepuppies
8.
Sleepover with best friends! Who wouldn't love it 😍🐥🐥 . . . . #cameramama #candidmoment #candidchildhood #childrenseemagic #childhoodmemories #childhoodunplugged #magicofchildhood #childofig #indianshutterbugs #indianphotographers #thelifestylecollective #featurememozi #click_vision #clickmagazine #beyondwanderlust #oph #nikonasia #iamnikon #thehonestlens
9.
“Not really sir! It’s not easy being so utterly...deliciously...hopelessly cute. I’m sure you’ll understand. Oink!!” 🐷🤪 . . . . #ig_creativepics #clickinmoms #ftwotw #ourclickdays #londonfamilyphotographer #newbornphotographermumbai #familyphotographermumbai #celebrityfamilyphotographer #best_art_project #people_tr #ig_shotz_people #globe_people #heart_imprint_vip #cpcfeature #official_photography_hub #nikontop #splendid_people #photos_dailydose #infinity_children #bestfamilyphotographer #celebrityphotographer
10.
"Move mate! We need to sleep as well. 🐥🐥🐥 😝" shot this image with Nikon d800, 50mm f1.4g at f1.6, ss 1/1000, ISO 50. . . . . #candidchildhood #turkobjektif #turkobjektif_kids #ig_masterpiece #momentsinthesun #scenes_not_screens #cpcfeature #cameramama #mom_hub #momtogs #ig_dynamic #natgeomyshot #enchantedchildhood #lifewellcaptured #thesincerestoryteller #the_sugar_jar #thebloomforum #thecandidclass #thecreativeshots #thelife #momswithcameras #pixel_kids #kidsforreal #letthemexplore #letthembelittle #follow_this_light #magicofchildhood
11.
I'm so excited to announce my list of workshops for 2017. Click on the link in my bio to book your slot http://butnaturalphotography.com/store/products/category/workshops/ . . London: 17th September 2017 London: 3rd December 2017 Scotland: 30th September 2017 Sydney, Australia: 25th October 2017 Melbourne, Australia: 28th October 2017 EFTI - Madrid, Spain: 2-3 November 2017 Vancouver, Canada: 25th- 26th November 2017 Mumbai, India: 16th-17th December 2017 Delhi, India: 19th-20th December 2017 . . . #clickinmoms #nikonphotocontest #igworld_global #amazing_fs #eclectic_shotz #ig_fotografdiyari #fotogulumse_ #ig_bliss #infinity_worldshoot #igersmood #globe_people #myphotoshop_ #thecreativeshots #exceptional_pictures #bestcapturedglobal #shotzdelight #superb_shots #worldprime #turkobjektif_kids #candidchildhood #ig_masterpiece #official_photography_hub
12.
13.
Seriously can this get any cuter!!!! This is twoooo much!! . . . . . #ig_masterpiece #momentsinthesun #scenes_not_screens #cpcfeature #cameramama #camera_mama #childrenseemagic #childhoodmemories #childhoodunplugged #childhoodfavorite #newbornphotography #newbornsession #newbornbabygirl #newbornposing #newbornphotos #newbornpictures #newbornphoto #ig_dynamic #natgeoyourshot #enchantedchildhood #igrepresent #shared_joy #airy_pics #bicfp #ig_motherhood #lifewellcaptured #follow_this_light #jj_forum_1895
14.
It took an entire village to put him to sleep. 😝😝🐥🐥 . . . . . #cameramama #candidmoment #candidchildhood #childhoodunplugged #childrenseemagic #childhoodmemories #magicofchildhood #childofig #indianphotographyclub #thelifestylecollective #featurememozi #click_vision #clickmagazine #beyondthewanderlust #oph #nikonasia #iamnikon #thehonestlens
15.
“First kiss” ~ isn’t love the most beautiful thing in the world?! ❤️❤️❤️ . . #pupsandkiddos #pups #nikonphotocontest #sigmart #ig_fotografdiyari #amazing_fs #hubs_united #official_photography_hub #exceptional_pictures #shotzdelight #turkobjektif_kids #ig_masterpiece #instagram #lovepuppies
Zagovornicima čedomorstva bebe ne mogu uljepšat ništa!
Meni uvijek😊
Pre preeeslatko! :)