'Spavat ćeš opet. Jednom. Ne brini se, bit ćeš ti super mama'

Sometimes I feel like I spend my whole life chasing. Chasing a clown home. Happy kids. My paycheck. The weekend. An ideal number on the scale. I let myself believe that because I’m never going to be perfect at EVERYTHING, my efforts aren’t good enough. I beat myself up over the things I'm getting wrong rather than celebrating all I'm getting right. That's no way to live. I don’t want to spend my life chasing the bottom of a laundry hamper, or a smaller jean size, or motherly perfection when no one but me expects such a thing in the first place. I don’t want to spend my life chasing the grass that looks so darn green on someone else’s side of the fence. I don’t want to spend my life chasing. Period. I want to spend my life being. Being present with my kids. Being best friends with my husband. Being forgiving toward myself when I make mistakes. Being proud of everything I’ve worked so hard for. Being content with my TODAY even if I have bigger plans for tomorrow. But being is a choice, and today I'm choosing it. Today, I was enough. Today, I’m soaking in the wonder of this life I’ve built and the joy of the present moment, because there is SO MUCH JOY to be found here. And tomorrow . . . I stop chasing.

A post shared by Casey Huff | Bouncing Forward (@bouncing_forward) on Feb 4, 2020 at 10:33am PST