Uzeli najgoru mačku na svijetu: Već ima vlastitu spavaću sobu

Today started with me still under the bed. My new mom sat on the floor and play bird videos to get me out so I would eat, after while I figured she wasn't going anywhere I should at least make an appearance. I love wet food, I think they should put it on a plate though instead of a bowl, it's not ladylike to eat with my paws. I wanted every last flake of my tuna shrimp combo meal. Well I'm done socializing time to go back under the bed. # love my wet food

