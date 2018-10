Drama u avionu prve dame: Vratili se zbog dima u kabini

Avion koji prevozi Melaniju Trump, prvu damu SAD-a, morao se vratiti natrag u bazu u Marylandu nedugo nakon polijetanja.

Mrs Trump led off plane at Andrews after aircraft problem forced flight to Philadelphia to be aborted. Another aircraft being readied for the flight. (Pool photo by Meghan Walsh, Fox News.) pic.twitter.com/Xyrgpc06wW

Strani mediji javljaju kako je riječ o "mehaničkom problemu", odnosno da je dim ispunio kabinu.

First Lady's aircraft safely on the ground back at Andrews. No rush to get off the plane after smoke and burning smell detected. Problem developed about 10 minutes after take-off en route Philadelphia for @FLOTUS hospital remarks. Press and officials calmly led off the tarmac. pic.twitter.com/PFX11v5xJg