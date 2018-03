Golim grudima na biralištu u Italiji zaskočila Berlusconija

Foto: STEFANO RELLANDINI

REFILE - ADDING INFORMATION A topless activist of women's rights group Femen interrupts voting as Forza Italia party leader Silvio Berlusconi (not pictured) casts his vote at a polling station in Milan, Italy March 4, 2018. The message reads: "Berlusconi, you are over." REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini TEMPLATE OUT