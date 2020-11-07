1 George Washington 1789 – 17972 John Adams 1797 – 18013 Thomas Jefferson 1801 – 18094 James Madison 1809 – 18175 James Monroe 1817 – 18256 John Quincy Adams 1825 – 18297 Andrew Jackson 1829 – 18378 Martin van Buren 1837 – 18419 William Henry Harrison 184110 John Tyler 1841 – 184511 James Polk 1845 – 184912 Zachary Taylor 1849 – 185013 Millard Fillmore 1850 – 185314 Franklin Pierce 1853 – 185715 James Buchanan 1857 – 186116 Abraham Lincoln 1861 – 186517 Andrew Johnson 1865 – 186918 Ulysses S. Grant 1869 – 187719 Rutherford B. Hayes 1877 – 188120 James Abram Garfield 188121 Chester Alan Arthur 1881 – 188522 Grover Cleveland 1885 – 188923 Benjamin Harrison 1889 – 189324 Grover Cleveland 1893 – 189725 William McKinley 1897 – 190126 Theodore Roosevelt 1901 – 190927 William Howard Taft 1909 – 191328 Woodrow (Thomas) Wilson 1913 – 192129 Warren Gamaliel Harding 1921 – 192330 Calvin (John) Coolidge 1923 – 192931 Herbert Clark Hoover 1929 – 193332 Franklin Delano Roosevelt 1933 – 194533 Harry S. Truman 1945 – 195334 Dwight (David) Eisenhower 1953 – 196135 John Fitzgerald Kennedy 1961 – 196336 Lyndon Baines Johnson 1963 – 196937 Richard Milhouse Nixon 1969 – 197438 Gerald Rudolph Ford 1974 – 197739 Jimmy Carter 1977 – 198140 Ronald Wilson Reagan 1981 – 198941 George Herbert Walker Bush 1989 – 199342 William (Bill) Jefferson Clinton 1993 – 200143 George Walker Bush 2001 – 200944 Barack Hussein Obama 2009 – 201745 Donald Trump 2017 – 202046. Joe Biden 2020 -