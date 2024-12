VIDEO Misteriozni dronovi i noćas iznad New Jerseya: 'Priča se da ljudi špijuniraju Trumpa'

Police in South Jersey are reporting sightings of so-called mysterious drones in the sky following reports in North Jersey. Departments in several communities, including Cherry Hill, Mount Laurel, Medford and Evesham Township, received complaints about drone activity Thursday night, Evesham Police Chief Walt Miller said. He described the drones as "very large," adding that his local agency is working with state police and federal authorities. Visit our link in bio for more on these strange sightings.