Zaustavite Zemlju, virus ovdje: Turizam je hranio ove države...

“Whatever has the nature of arising has the nature of ceasing.” -Buddha . . . . Travel #quoteoftheday #ayeshdperera #srilanka #srilankadaily #life #nature #dji #dronepic #travelphotography #travllife #travwlblogger #2020 #halpe #outdoor #theview #beauty #love

A post shared by Ayesh Dananjaya Perera (@ayeshdperera) on Apr 6, 2020 at 11:22pm PDT