Birthdays come around every year, but friends like you only come once in a lifetime. Happy Birthday to my crazy, fun, fabulous best friend with the most beautiful soul! I love you to the moon and back, i'm so grateful for your frendship and for our all fun times we've shared through life. Thank you for always being so positive and loyal, I'm so proud to be your friend. I love you forever! Happy Birthday @majasuput \ud83d\udc9e\ud83d\udc9e\ud83d\udc9e





A post shared by Marko Grubnic (@markogrubnic) on Sep 22, 2020 at 2:02am PDT