\u00a0

\u00a0

\u00a0















\u00a0

\u00a0

\u00a0

\u00a0

\u00a0









\u00a0

\u00a0







\u00a0

\u00a0

\u00a0



































Thanks for the quarantine birthday party ladies!! And for my MFP necklace !!! You all play such important rolls in my life \u2764\ufe0fIncluded a screenshot of my mom on FaceTime this am. Mom, thank you - you birthed me on this day, this is OUR day! Love you 4- ever bitches. Xx





A post shared by Avril Lavigne (@avrillavigne) on Sep 27, 2020 at 12:12pm PDT