Damo moja, stariš ti: Ćorluka oduševio Franku čestitkom...

Happy birthday 🎂 to my better half ❤️🎉🎊 @frankaofficial_ , lady you are getting old😁 #partnersincrime #lavzju #26 #birthdaygirl #happybirthday

A post shared by Vedran Ćorluka (@corlukav05_14) on Jun 7, 2018 at 1:47am PDT