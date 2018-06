Fanovi kritiziraju Lugomer: Struk ispeglala Photoshopom?

[ootd from @fashionnovacurve] This girl here is happy. She is enjoying this beautiful day. She is not worried that she looks too big. She is not worried that she has cellulite. She is not worried about what other people think of her. She is not worried about not being ,,beach or bikini ready’’. When you find that inner peace, i promise you girl, you can rule the World! ...your own World! •FEEL FREE TO SHARE THE LOVE!!!• • • • • • • • • • • • • • #ootd #outfitoftheday #lookoftheday #fashion #fashiongram #style #love #beautiful #currentlywearing #lookbook #wiwt #whatiwore #whatiworetoday #ootdshare #outfit #clothes #plussize #fashionista #todayimwearing #instastyle #socialenvy #bodyconfidence #instafashion #outfitpost #fashionpost #todaysoutfit #fashiondiaries #plussizemodel #bathingsuit

A post shared by LUCIJA LUGOMER (@lusiluer_plussizemodel) on Jun 23, 2018 at 9:33am PDT