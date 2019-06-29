Fitness blogerica uklonila filere i botoks vrijedne 46.000 kuna

Why these photos need to stop ✋🏼 Firstly, that’s your skin not fat ok 😅 I used to post loads of these when I first started my Instagram. My intention was for them to make other women feel better about their bodies, as I was being vulnerable, sharing my insecurities and letting you know, hey! I’m just like you, I have body insecurities too #bodypositivity ❤️ The impact often had the opposite affect. Since then I’ve learnt that these images impact people in a mostly negative way. Remind yourself, IMPACT OVER INTENTION. If you’re intending to make your audience feel better and the actual real life impact is that they feel like shit about their bodies, then it doesn’t matter what you intended. I know some people will disagree with me. Thin girls have body issues too. Just because you’re thin, doesn’t mean you love your body. And sure, I think every woman has negative thoughts about their body at least once a week. But what I’ve realised, is that me talking about my squinty eyes or short legs or stomach rolls, just makes other women (mostly) feel worse about their bodies. There is that mentality that if she’s complaining about her body, then what must she think of mine 🤔Geez, mine must be terrible if she’s upset about hers 😪 I think we forget the range of people that can read and see our IG pages. I would never complain to my plus sized friend about my body woes, but a friend of the same weight sure, I can yabber on to her coz she gets it. But it just makes my other friend feel even worse. As a thin, able bodied, white woman I will never experience the pains and the stigma that other women do. I will never not find my size in a shopping centre. No one will ever stare at me when I eat a donut. My doctor will never suggest that my headaches are because I’m overweight. I will never struggle to get a job due to my size. Let’s practice being open in 2019 to hearing about other women’s experiences instead of telling other women how they should feel. Listen more, talk less and educate yourself 🌟

A post shared by Madalin Giorgetta (@madalingiorgetta) on Jan 28, 2019 at 5:03pm PST